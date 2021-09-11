Milwaukee's Burnes pitching perfect game through 6 innings

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes is pitching a perfect game — and completely dominating — the Cleveland Indians through six innings on Saturday night.

Burnes has recorded 11 strikeouts while retiring the first 18 batters with ease. The right-hander eclipsed 200 strikeouts for the season in the second inning and is having his way with a Cleveland team that has already been no-hit twice this season.

Milwaukee leads 3-0.

Burnes has command of all his pitches and is making the Indians look foolish. Cleveland hasn't come close to getting a hit with just two balls reaching the outfield.

The 22-year-old Burnes is bidding to pitch the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was permitted. Burnes hasn’t lost since May 25.

There have only been 23 perfect games in major league history, the last was by Seattle's Felix Hernandez in 2012.

Juan Nieves pitched the only no-hitter in Brewers history in 2012.

A first-time All-Star this season, Burnes tied the major league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts in a game against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11.

The Indians have been no-hit twice this season — first by Chicago’s Carlos Rodón on April 19 and then Cincinnati’s Wade Miley on May 7.

Earlier this week, Cleveland didn't a get a hit against Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan until there was one out in the seventh inning.

