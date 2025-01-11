Milwaukee visits New York after Antetokounmpo's 41-point outing

Milwaukee Bucks (20-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Bucks' 109-106 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Knicks are 18-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 116.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Bucks are 17-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The 116.6 points per game the Knicks average are 5.9 more points than the Bucks allow (110.7). The Bucks are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.7% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks.

Bobby Portis is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bucks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Bucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press