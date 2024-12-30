Milwaukee visits Indiana for conference matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (16-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (16-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Pacers are 2-2 against division opponents. Indiana has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks are 5-5 against the rest of the division. Milwaukee has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

The Pacers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%). The Bucks are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 47.5% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points and 8.7 assists for the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 32.7 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf), Obi Toppin: out (ankle).

Bucks: AJ Johnson: day to day (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (illness).

