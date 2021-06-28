Milwaukee visits Atlanta with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 221.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Bucks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the previous matchup 113-102. Khris Middleton scored 38 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and Trae Young totaled 35 points in the loss for Atlanta.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 27-11 against opponents below .500.

The Bucks are 30-12 in conference games. Milwaukee scores 120.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 14.3 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Young is averaging 30.1 points, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jrue Holiday leads the Bucks averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 17.7 points per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hawks: Averaging 105.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 45.8% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 109.9 points, 50.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 43.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

