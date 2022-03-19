Milwaukee hires Lundy from Division II Queens University

  • Bart Lundy
    American basketball player-coach

MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee hired Bart Lundy from Division II Queens University as its coach on Saturday.

Lundy posted a combined 333-103 record in two stints at Queens, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. His overall head coaching record of 429-190 includes a six-year tenure at Division I program High Point from 2003-09.

At Milwaukee, Lundy replaces Pat Baldwin, who was fired after going 57-92 in five seasons. Milwaukee went 10-22 this season, its sixth consecutive losing record.

''We want our program to be led by an experienced head coach who is a proven winner, recruits high-level student-athletes of good character, and is highly regarded by his peers,'' athletic director Amanda Braun said in a statement. ''Bart Lundy exemplifies all of these qualities and more.''

Lundy has ties to the area from working as an assistant at Marquette from 2009-12 under Buzz Williams. He spent the 2012-13 season as an assistant at North Texas.

Lundy went 115-40 at Queens from 1998-2003. He then moved on to High Point and went 96-87 from from 2003-09. He has spent the last nine seasons back at Queens and went 218-63, including a 30-4 mark this season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

