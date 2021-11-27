Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) play against the Denver Nuggets (9-9) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (9:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Grayson warming up out west.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby reached double figures in scoring in each of his last 10 games.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets announced Bones Hyland will also miss tonight’s game with an ankle sprain. – 8:39 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland (ankle) is officially out tonight vs. Milwaukee. – 8:37 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets annoucne Bones Hyland is offically out tonight against the Bucks. – 8:36 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.

#MileHighBasketball – 8:36 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets will start:

Monte Morris

Will Barton III

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

JaMychal Green – 8:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Bucks: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Jeff/JaMychal Green – 8:32 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Tonight’s starters vs. @Milwaukee Bucks

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/f0LvVIMBlr – 8:30 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Keys to the game

Nuggets vs Bucks

🔑 3 Pt Line – Bucks make 15 a game and shoot 41. 41% of offense comes from 3.

🔑 Transition defense – Giannis is lethal in transition

🔑 Turnovers – force them, score off them, don’t commit them!

#MileHighBasketball

pic.twitter.com/aXUXLiyW3n – 8:22 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bet Denver goes big tonight against Milwaukee (Gordon, Green, Green). Curious to see what that means for the second unit with Dozier now out. Vlatko would seemingly be in line to make his debut next to Zeke Nnaji at the 5.

Or, they stagger Greens like last game. – 7:51 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Bucks in Denver tonight. The site of one of the more memorable regular season games of the Bud era early in the 2018-19 season.

At the end of a west coast trip, on a B2B, Brook Lopez hit 8 triples and Splash Mountain was born. Great win. – 7:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks notched just their 10th win all-time (10-40) in Denver in February, 2021.

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said Bones Hyland is “more doubtful than anything” so I wouldn’t expect to see him tonight yet either.

His warmup looked pretty close to game speed, so he’s getting closer. – 7:29 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic is missing his fourth-straight game with a right wrist sprain tonight. I thought he’d be back. Next chance for him to return is Monday in Miami where Denver starts a seven-game 13-day road trip. – 7:25 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Knicks fan who can’t get MSG on Comcast? Look at Denver. Nuggets haven’t been on TV in a majority of homes for 3 seasons. It’s what happens when RSNs + cable providers can’t find a deal at a time of new TV economics. On Adam Silver’s “canary in the mine”:

theathletic.com/2964215/2021/1… – 7:23 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

The great @ZoraStephenson asked Coach Malone how to slow down Giannis tonight.

Coach Malone paused, laughed a bit, and then said, “Well, that can be a depressing conversation at times.”

Malone said it starts in transition. Also pointed out how many times he gets to the line. – 7:22 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone said the conversations about slowing down Giannis are “depressing” as the Nuggets prepare for the Bucks and I can’t think of a better way to describe dealing with Giannis. – 7:21 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone said Nikola Jokic is out tonight. Bones Hyland is doubtful but will go through warmups. – 7:17 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.

#MileHighBasketball – 7:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić warming up ahead of Nuggets vs Bucks.

He’s questionable heading into tonight’s game. Will hear from Coach Malone about his status momentarily. pic.twitter.com/9KjY108LZu – 7:14 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic is getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game against Milwaukee. No brace just some tape around the right wrist. Bones Hyland also getting warmed up. pic.twitter.com/pHSKuI0uVo – 7:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

City Edition 𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓭𝓼 tonight 🔥

#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/C8fWaI7CY9 – 6:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Hope we get Jokić v Giannis today. Good warmup for Jokić v Haslem on Monday. – 5:58 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Looking to keep the good times rollin’ vs. Milwaukee!

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP but his own fans can’t see him play. Nuggets games aren’t on TV for most of Denver for a 3rd season. It’s not just a cable TV story; it’s about changing tech and economics, and people hurt by it.

🚨Black Friday deal: $1/month🚨 theathletic.com/2964215/2021/1… – 4:31 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nuggets Nation, here is your chance to win this one-of-a-kind Custom City Edition Basketball!

David Locke @DLocke09

Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock

1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG

2. Westbrook 45%

3. Giannis 66% EFG

4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG

5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG

6. Ja Morant 63% EFG

7. Trae Young 59% EFG

8. LaVine 76% EFG

9. Dejounte 70% EFG

10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

