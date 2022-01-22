  • Oops!
Bucks’ Grayson Allen ejected after hard foul on Alex Caruso, who has broken wrist

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected on Friday night after committing a hard foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Allen, about halfway through the third quarter of Milwaukee's 94-90 win at Fiserv Forum, went up to contest a Caruso layup at the rim. Allen came flying in from the right to try and stop Caruso, but he missed the ball and connected with Caruso’s arm, then swung his other arm and hit Caruso again.

Caruso landed directly on his side underneath the rim and remained there for several moments.

On Saturday, the Bulls announced Caruso would undergo surgery after breaking his wrist. He's expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

The Bulls did not mention when Caruso sustained the injury, though he landed on his right side after being fouled by Allen.

Allen was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which triggered an automatic ejection. He finished his night with five points and three rebounds in 20 minutes.

“It just was not good,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said after the game. “For it to even be extended to a flagrant 2 to be thrown out of the game, clearly the officials must have felt like there was some intent there the way [Allen] yanked him and snapped him to the floor and his head bounced off the floor. Really, really, really dangerous play.”

Despite the hard foul, Caruso remained in and finished the game. He did miss both of his free throws, however.

Donovan laid into Allen during his postgame media conference, and repeatedly brought up Allen's past incidents dating back to his time at Duke. Allen, Donovan said, could have "really, really jeopardized" Caruso's career.

“It was really bad. It was really, really bad … For Alex to be in the air like that for him to take him down like that, he could have ended his career,” Donovan said. “And he has a history of this. That to me was really dangerous. I really hope the league takes a hard look at something like that, because they could have really, really seriously hurt him.”

Though the Bulls held a slight lead headed into the fourth quarter, the Bucks edged Chicago out in the fourth quarter to claim the four-point win. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan dropped 35 points for the Bulls while shooting 9-of-18 from the field and 17-of-18 from the line, and Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Those two, along with 11 points from Matt Thomas off the bench, were the only Chicago players to score in double figures. The Bulls, who are still without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, have now lost six of their last eight.

Grayson Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks
Grayson Allen was ejected on Friday night after a hard foul on Alex Caruso. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
