Bucks boycott game over Jacob Blake shooting exactly 4 years after Colin Kaepernick's first protest

The Milwaukee Bucks led a boycott on Wednesday afternoon and did not play in Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic at Walt Disney World in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

The monumental moment in NBA history came exactly four years to the date of yet another historic, similar moment.

Colin Kaepernick kneels during national anthem 4 years ago

Exactly four years ago — on Aug. 26, 2016 — Colin Kaepernick sat during the national anthem before the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium in California.

Four years ago today I took this photo, not knowing the full scale of what the importance and significance of it would be.



It is the only photo of Colin Kaepernick sitting during the National Anthem.



After speaking to Nate Boyer prior to the next game in San Diego, he knelt. pic.twitter.com/6wSiETv04M — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 26, 2020

He later switched to kneeling during the anthem instead.

The statement was the first of many Kaepernick did to protest police brutality and social injustice in the United States, the same thing, in a way, that the Bucks did on Wednesday.

The Bucks — and the five other teams in the league that quickly followed — did not play to protest a police shooting just south of Milwaukee on Sunday.

Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back as he was trying to get into his car on Sunday night, and the horrific incident was caught on video. An attorney for the Blake family said that his three children were in the car at the time, too.

The incident quickly sparked widespread condemnation, both inside the sports world and out.

Kaepernick, who was born in Milwaukee, has not played in the league since that 2016 season despite repeated attempts to find a new team. His protesting initially drew severe backlash from the NFL, team owners and even President Donald Trump — though NFL commissioner Roger Goodell eventually apologized for not listening to Kaepernick and others in the league earlier. In recent months, however, kneeling during the national anthem in protest has become commonplace in sports.

Though athletes and others still feel the need to strongly protest and fight for the same issues four years later, it’s clear that the movement Kaepernick helped kick off is alive and well.

The Bucks didn't take the court Wednesday to protest the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin. Exactly four years ago, Colin Kaepernick kneeled for the first time. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: