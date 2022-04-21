Bucks' Bobby Portis leaves Game 2 early after taking hit directly in eye

Bobby Portis left Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls early after taking a shot directly to his eye.

Portis, late in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ opening round playoff series against the Bulls, went up for a rebound with Chicago’s Tristan Thompson under the rim.

As they were in the air, Thompson’s left hand came swinging down and drilled Portis directly in his right eye, which started bleeding down his cheek.

There was no foul called on this play in which Tristan Thompson elbowed Bobby Portis in the face.



pic.twitter.com/pB1mBtpjiz — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) April 21, 2022

No foul was called on the play. Portis then angrily walked off the court and directly back to the locker room.

He came back to the bench in the second quarter, but then the Bucks officially ruled him out after halftime with what they called a right eye abrasion.

Bobby Portis will NOT return to tonight’s game with a right eye abrasion. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2022

Portis finished his night with two points and two rebounds in six minutes.

The severity of his injury is still unknown, but by the looks of things, it’s not great. His eye was extremely bloodshot even well after he returned to the bench for the rest of the contest.

The Bulls — who trail 1-0 in the series — held a 63-49 halftime lead.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.