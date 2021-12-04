Milwaukee Bucks agree to one-year deal with guard Wesley Matthews

Wesley Matthews is headed back to Milwaukee.

The Bucks reached a one-year deal with the guard on Friday, the team announced, officially bringing him back after he spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement . “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”

Matthews has spent time with seven teams throughout his 13-year NBA career, starting with the Utah Jazz before a long six-year run with the Portland Trail Blazers. He then spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers before joining the Bucks for the 2019-20 season.

Matthews averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 849 games throughout his career.

The roster move marks the second significant one the Bucks have made in recent weeks. The defending league champions signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a similar one-year deal last week. He made his debut with the team on Wednesday, and had seven points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.