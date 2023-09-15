Milverton community holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for All Wheels Park

MILVERTON – A brand-new skatepark in Milverton officially opened on Sept. 9, and the community’s kids are over the moon about it.

‘All Wheels Park,’ located at the Perth East Recreation Complex in Milverton, is a dream come true for the local youth. The grand opening ceremonies were well attended, with most attendees being happy kids.

Perth East Mayor Rhonda Ehgoetz and Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae joined members of the Optimist Club of Mornington to celebrate the opening with community members, holding the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and speaking to the crowd about how it all happened.

“It’s wonderful to be here to acknowledge that the Ontario government, through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, provided $115,000 to the beautiful skatepark that we are now standing on,” Rae said. “I know it was… driven by the Optimist Club of Mornington and the youth in the community. This was really a testament to the great place that Milverton and Perth East is for our families to grow up in, to work and live and play.”

Ehgoetz is extremely pleased with the new All Wheels Park and excited for the kids and youth who now have this wonderful place to hang out with their friends, and credits the youth for their initiative and perseverance to get the job done.

“It was really awesome when I drove up here this morning and saw all the kids using the skatepark already. This became a dream of one family, the Mueller family, and Evelyn wrote a letter. The Optimists jumped on board and wow; it didn’t take as long to raise the money. Council can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done and what you’ve done for our community,” said Ehgoetz. “I’ve never seen so many kids at one place in Milverton before, except at school.”

Tricia Holmes-Storey spoke about the Optimist Club of Mornington and its motivation to help with the request for a skatepark.

“Everything we do in our community is for the kids,” said Holmes-Storey. “This is far and away the biggest project we have ever taken on. And we are so very proud to be opening the Milverton All Wheels Park to the public today.

“You may ask how did we do it? First you start by writing a passionate letter to everyone in the community who you think might be willing to help you. That’s what Evelyn Mueller did in this letter dated Oct. 29, 2020.”

Mueller spoke next, thanking everyone and reading the letter that started it all to the attendees.

Many donors were mentioned throughout the ceremony, including Perth East Recreation & Community Services, Stratford Perth Community Foundation, Ontario Trillium Foundation, United Way Perth-Huron, Trillium Mutual Insurance, Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group, AW Millwrights, Milverton Lions Club and CCOF – FOEC.

During the ceremony, Holmes-Storey asked for a show of hands so that the attendees could see how many community members also donated, and almost every young person in the crowd put up their hands. In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, there was a free barbecue, children’s activities including face painting, and OPP bike safety.

The All Wheel Parks is located at 40 Temperance St. It is an unsupervised park situated beside the basketball court at the Perth East Recreation Complex.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times