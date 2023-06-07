Milton Woman Goes Missing; Police Seek Public Help

The Halton Police have launched a search operation that is appealing to the public for assistance in locating a young woman reported missing from Milton. Alanna Carriera, a 23-year-old resident of Milton, was last seen on May 30, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am in the vicinity of 20 Sideroad and Fourth Line Nassagaweya in Milton.

Described as a white female with a slim build, Alanna has shoulder-length brown hair, a belly button piercing, and distinctive tattoos. She bears a tattoo of angels on her ankle and a snake tattoo behind her ear. At the time of her disappearance, she wore an unknown-coloured crop top, black leggings, and a black tote bag.

The Halton Police are urging anyone with any information about Alanna or her possible whereabouts to contact them through the emergency number 9-1-1 immediately. Alternatively, individuals can contact the police via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

The police are working diligently to locate Alanna Carriera. They hope the public's assistance will aid in their efforts to find her promptly.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter