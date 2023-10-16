Milton Woman Arrested for ‘Involvement’ with ISIS

A 29-year-old woman from Milton, Ontario, found herself in custody on October 5, facing charges of alleged participation in the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) activities.

Authorities have formally charged the woman with engaging in the activities of a terrorist group, a violation of Section 83.18 of the Criminal Code.

According to law enforcement officials, on April 4, 2023, the woman returned to Canada from Syria. She was apprehended through a terrorism peace bond. Subsequently, she was granted release on bail, subject to specific conditions, pending a forthcoming court appearance. Her next court date is scheduled for November 17.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any information concerning terrorism or any suspicious activities. They can report such information to the National Security Information Network or contact their local police detachment.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter