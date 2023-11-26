Advertisement

Milton throws 4 TD passes, runs for 2 scores to help No. 25 Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 48-24

  • Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Jacob Warren (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    1/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Jacob Warren (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs for yardage as he's hit by Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    2/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs for yardage as he's hit by Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Addison Nichols (72) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    3/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Addison Nichols (72) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    4/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee wide receiver Kaleb Webb (84) goes for a catch as he's defended by Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    5/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee wide receiver Kaleb Webb (84) goes for a catch as he's defended by Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) runs for yardage after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    6/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) runs for yardage after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili (11) and defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    7/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili (11) and defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vanderbilt place kicker Jacob Borcila (97) kicks a field goal as punter Matthew Hayball (45) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TennesseeSaturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    8/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Vanderbilt place kicker Jacob Borcila (97) kicks a field goal as punter Matthew Hayball (45) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TennesseeSaturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) outruns Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    9/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) outruns Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee defensive back Dee Williams (3) returns a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    10/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Tennessee defensive back Dee Williams (3) returns a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    11/11

    Vanderbilt Tennessee Football

    Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Jacob Warren (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs for yardage as he's hit by Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Addison Nichols (72) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Kaleb Webb (84) goes for a catch as he's defended by Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) runs for yardage after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili (11) and defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Vanderbilt place kicker Jacob Borcila (97) kicks a field goal as punter Matthew Hayball (45) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TennesseeSaturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) outruns Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee defensive back Dee Williams (3) returns a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
AL LESAR
·2 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III threw a career-high four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead No. 25 Tennessee to a 48-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The game had several incidents late in the second quarter that led to skirmishes and six unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Milton passed for 383 yards, his top production in six seasons — three for the Volunteers and three for Michigan. Ramel Keyton caught four passes for 122 yards and two TDs to help Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) end a two-game losing streak.

The Commodores (2-10, 0-8) lost their final 10 games of the season. They came into the game averaging 237 yards of total offense in their last four games, but showed improvement (223 yards through three quarters) with AJ Swann at quarterback for the first time since late September.

Swann left with an injury late in the third quarter. Vandy finished with 306 yards of total offense

FACTS & FIGURES

When McCallan Castles caught a 10-yard TD pass from Milton, it was the seventh TD pass by a Tennessee tight end this season, the most for the Vols since 2007 when there were nine. Jacob Warren made it eight early in the second quarter. .. Swann made his first start since Sept. 23, when he was shut down because of injury and poor performance. ... Late in the second quarter, with Tennessee on defense, tempers flared and the teams skirmished. Vandy coach Clark Lea was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct making it third-and-39 from the 35. On the next snap, a run, punches were thrown. Vandy's bench cleared, but nobody was ejected. Offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were called. ... Vols running back Jaylen Wright surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark. ... Tennessee freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava took over for Milton in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: After a 2-0 start, the Commodores closed the season with 10 straight losses. Vandy’s offense took several steps backward as the season wore on, giving coaches and players plenty of concern over the offseason.

Tennessee: Young, returning players gave indications that the future will be bright for the Vols. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, running back Dylan Sampson and receiver Squirrel White are three skill players who will form the foundation of the 2024 offense.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Don’t expect the lopsided win over Vanderbilt to move the needle much. With four losses, still having a spot in the Top 25 — as well as the No. 21 spot in the College Football Playoff poll — was a bit surprising.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college -football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap -top-25-college-football-poll