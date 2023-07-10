Milton Seeks Public Input on 2024 budget priorities

The Town of Milton has extended an open invitation to all residents and business owners, urging them to actively participate in shaping the priorities for services and investments in 2024. The Town's Capital and Operating Budget reflect the strategic vision laid out by the Council, highlighting the investments made in the community. Valuable input from the community will play a crucial role in informing the budget, which will be based on detailed studies, plans, and the 2022 Citizen Engagement Survey.

The annual budget process allows the Council to carefully allocate resources to address the Town's priorities and effectively deliver essential services to the community. The budget development follows a systematic series of steps to ensure a transparent and inclusive approach.

From July to August 2023, the Town will initiate an initial phase of public engagement, seeking input from residents, businesses, and community organizations regarding their priorities for 2024. This critical feedback will help shape the budget guidelines, which will be established in September 2023.

As the process progresses, in November 2023, the proposed budget will be made available for public viewing on the official Milton.ca website. This allows individuals to review and familiarize themselves with the proposed budgetary allocations and plans.

Furthermore, in December 2023, the budget presentation will occur before the Council, accompanied by public delegations. This platform will enable the Council to deliberate on the proposed budget and, ultimately, approve it after careful consideration.

To actively participate and contribute to this critical decision-making process, residents, businesses, and community organizations are encouraged to share their valuable ideas and suggestions online at Let's Talk Milton. This interactive platform provides a convenient avenue for expressing thoughts and opinions regarding prioritizing services and investments.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter