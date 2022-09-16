Milton residents wins $100,000 in lottery

Nadine Martin, a resident of Milton has matched the last six out of seven ENCORE numbers in OLG lotto 6/49 draw, winning $100,000.

Nadine says she has been playing the lottery regularly for more than five years. "I typically play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX and I always say yes to ENCORE. This is my first big win," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

She was at home when she discovered her big win using the OLG App. "I saw the Big Winner screen and I had to blink a few times and check it again. I felt overwhelmed with disbelief," she said. "I told my children and they were in disbelief as well. They're so happy for me!"

She plans to invest her win and celebrate with family over a nice dinner.

"This win feels really good. It's an incredible blessing," she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Thomas Street in Mississauga.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter