Milton Residents Rejoice as Visitors Work Permit Policy Extended by Two Years

Visitors with foreign nationalities can continue to work as well as apply for their work permit within Canada as the temporary work policy has been extended by two years.

Those visitors applying under this public policy who held a work permit within the last 12 months will also continue to be able to request interim work authorization to begin working for their new employer more quickly.

This COVID-era temporary public policy has been extended until February 28, 2025. This temporary policy aids employers who can expand their hiring options by including visitors as many are facing significant labour shortages during this period of economic expansion.

Prior to this temporary policy change, those applying to work in Canada would typically need to apply for their initial work permit before their arrival. Earlier, if a visitor successfully received a job offer leading to a successful work permit, they would have to leave Canada so the work permit could be issued in their name – now, this wouldn’t be necessary. However, those aspiring to work on Canadian soil must have a valid visitor visa followed by a job offer that is supported by a labour market impact assessment (LMIA) or an LMIA-exempt offer of employment.

Similarly, applicants who currently have visitor status but who have held a valid work permit in the past 12 months can follow special instructions to get interim work authorization to start working for their new employer before their work permit application is finalized.

“This comes like a breath of fresh air because my friend who recently received an unconditional job offer was worried about returning, but now thanks to this policy, he can contribute to his organization with his skills and dedication,” shared Gauri Kumar, a Milton resident.

Imran Hameed, a visitor from Pakistan who has been working at a tech company said he was relieved after hearing the news, “I am so glad to know about this development because I was worried that I would have to leave my job, but due to this policy I am going to focus on my work more diligently because I no longer have to be worried about returning.”

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter