Milton Prepares for Vibrant Showcase of Culture Days 2023

The Town of Milton is again throwing its support behind a vibrant array of creative initiatives in honour of Culture Days, the nationwide celebration that spotlights the profound significance of arts and culture in communities.

Every autumn, millions of individuals from coast to coast in Canada partake in countless free Culture Days events in person and online. Culture Days, with diverse cultural offerings, will captivate audiences from September 22 to October 15, 2023.

In collaboration with Arts Milton, renowned for its award-winning arts and culture program during Culture Days, the Town is set to host many activities at the FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton, located at 1010 Main St. E., Milton.

Among the local highlights is the much-anticipated "Exclusively Inclusive" public art project, culminating in a gallery opening on Wednesday, September 27, from 7-9 p.m. This thought-provoking project fearlessly explores the themes of racism and hatred with an unwavering commitment to nurturing positive change. The gallery will also showcase additional works by the talented artists responsible for the ten captivating murals at Hugh Lane. The evening promises a platform for constructive dialogue and reflection.

The FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton will also host the "South Asian Mommies of Milton Hour" on Saturday, September 23, from 12 to 1 p.m. This non-stop dance extravaganza, presented by the dynamic South Asian Mommies of Milton (SAMM), will celebrate South Asia's vibrant cultures and traditions through mesmerizing dance performances designed to dazzle the audience.

Kristene Scott, Commissioner of Community Services, expressed the Town's pride in collaborating with partners to provide enriching spaces and opportunities for creative pursuits. She remarked, "As a Town, we are proud to work with our partners to provide quality places and spaces for creative activities. Culture Days is a great opportunity to showcase what makes Milton unique and how culture unites us as a community."

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter