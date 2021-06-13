Milton Moses Ginsberg Dies: Cult Film Director Of ‘Coming Apart’ Was 85

Milton Moses Ginsberg, who developed a cult following for his low-budget indie films Coming Apart and The Werewolf of Washington, died May 23 in Manhattan. He was 85 and died from cancer, according to his wife, Nina Ginsberg.

Ginsberg was a film editor when his ambitions led him to make Coming Apart in 1969. The black and white film used a static camera to document Rip Torn as a psychiatrist who records his trysts with a hidden camera. The film received a good review from Richard Schickel, but some others – notably Andrew Sarris of the Village Voice – panned it.

Undaunted, Ginsberg tried again in 1973 with The Werewolf of Washington, which featured Dean Stockwell as a White House staffer who turns into a werewolf at inopportune times and murders characters based on well-known Washington figures of the era.

Ill health forced Ginsberg back to film editing. He worked on the Oscar-winning documentaries Down and Out in America with director Lee Grant in 1986 and on 1998’s The Personals.

In his later years, Ginsberg made short video essays.

He is survived by his wife.

