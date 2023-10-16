Milton Launches Innovative Online Portal for Residential Building Permits

The Town of Milton has taken a giant leap forward in enhancing convenience and efficiency for its residents and design firms by introducing the Town of Milton Online Services Portal. This cutting-edge digital platform simplifies the submission and tracking of residential building permit applications, marking a significant stride towards modernizing administrative processes.

The Town of Milton Online Services Portal offers a multitude of benefits to users, including:

In its initial phase, the portal will facilitate new residential building permits for various projects, including decks, additions or alterations to existing residences, new houses, pool enclosures, and signs. Future developments will expand the portal's scope to encompass more significant residential developments and permits required in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors.

The Town of Milton's forward-thinking approach aims to make the permit application process more efficient and accessible, available anytime and from any location. This transformation is fiscally and environmentally responsible by reducing paperwork and travel and streamlining operations by diminishing the need for multiple inquiries.

As the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, the Town of Milton is committed to enhancing customer service, implementing sustainable practices, and establishing a foundation for controlling long-term costs. The portal's development was made possible through funding from the province's Streamline Development Approval Fund (SDAF), which strives to streamline the development approval process and increase housing supply across Ontario.

Mayor Gord Krantz of the Town of Milton expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The new portal is a great example of how the Town of Milton is innovating in technology and process. This will make our permitting process more efficient, sustainable, and effective for users in our community and our staff teams."

Hon. Parm Gill, Minister of Red Tape Reduction and MPP for Milton, emphasized the government's commitment to simplifying access to government services, stating, "The new online permit application portal shows how our government is working closely with the Town of Milton and municipalities across Ontario to make it easier and simpler to access government services. We'll continue working together to modernize services and reduce unnecessary red tape for people and businesses."

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter