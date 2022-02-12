Milton Keynes murder: Students rushed to help boy, 16, stabbed to death outside college

(Google Maps)

Medical students rushed to help a teenage boy who staggered towards a college after being fatally stabbed.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed at around 1.30pm on Friday and collapsed on the ‘redway’ - a shared route for pedestrians and cyclists - outside Milton Keynes College.

Although he has yet to be formally identified, the boy’s next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

In an update today, a spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “The victim was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall.

“After being stabbed, he then moved towards the Chaffron Way campus of Milton Keynes College and collapsed on the redway outside.

“Healthcare students and a member of staff from the college who were in a class overlooking the redway made their way outside and provided immediate first aid, until emergency services arrived.

“These students are now receiving specialist support from the college and we would like to publicly commend the courage and selflessness that they have demonstrated in these tragic circumstances.”

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of murder who is still in police custody.

The spokesman added: “We are continuing to carry out additional patrols across the town, however we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.”

A Milton Keynes College statement distanced the school from the stabbing after early reports said it occurred on its grounds.

It said: “Everyone at Milton Keynes College is devastated to learn that the terrible incident which occurred on the Chaffron Way redway has resulted in a fatality.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all involved.

“We would like to draw attention to the following update from Thames Valley Police who have clarified that the incident did not take place at the College and commended our incredible staff and students who rushed to help.”