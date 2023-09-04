Milton Implements New Pedestrian Crossings and Four-Way Stop for Residents

As the 2023-24 school year approaches, the Town of Milton is making significant strides in bolstering road safety for its residents. The town authorities are set to introduce 11 new pedestrian crossovers (PXOs) and a crucial four-way stop within residential neighbourhoods this coming September.

A fresh four-way stop will be established at the intersection of Hearst Boulevard and Ferguson Drive. Simultaneously, the forthcoming PXOs will find their place at strategic hubs across the town, several of which are positioned within school-centric localities. Noteworthy locations include Knight Trail and Higgins Drive, Woodward Avenue and Robarts Drive, Dixon Drive and Hatton Crossing, Clark Boulevard and Watson Terrace, Bennett Boulevard and Hutchinson Avenue, Wilson Drive situated between Woodward Avenue and Mackenzie Drive, Bennett Boulevard and Hepburn Road, Sauve Street (adjacent to house #659), McLaughlin Avenue and Serafini Crescent, Trudeau Drive and Union Gas Trail, as well as Whitlock Avenue and Walnut Landing.

For the uninitiated, PXOs signify a distinctive form of crossing where both motorists and cyclists are mandated to halt pedestrians endeavouring to traverse the road. The safety of pedestrians takes precedence, as drivers and cyclists must allow them to cross the complete breadth of the road before resuming their journey. These PXOs are duly marked with discernible signage, road markings, and, in certain instances, pedestrian-activated flashing lights.

Given the imminent return of students to their academic pursuits, the Town of Milton is fervently advocating for a concerted effort among pedestrians and motorists alike to champion safety precautions. The authorities urge motorists to adhere to school zone regulations and traffic protocols unwaveringly. Motorists are also advised to maintain vigilance and exercise caution when nearing school crossings or PXOs, ensuring that pedestrians and crossing guards have wholly vacated the road before proceeding. The employment of designated drop-off zones over busy streets or intersections is encouraged, alongside a plea to reduce speed and prepare for halts near school buses. All school buses displaying active flashing lights and deployed stoparms should be granted the right of way as they embark on passenger pick-ups or drop-offs.

Story continues

For the students and pedestrians embarking on journeys to school, a series of vital reminders are in place:

Before crossing, pause, survey, and listen to oncoming traffic.

Enhance visibility by adhering to pedestrian safety signals and remaining alert.

Establish eye contact with drivers to ensure mutual awareness before crossing the road.

Steer clear of distractions such as texting, phone conversations, and wearing headphones while navigating intersections.

Discourage jaywalking; consistently utilize designated pedestrian crossings.

When cycling to school, consistently don helmets, ride aligned with traffic flow, and capitalize on available bike lanes.

The eagerly awaited School Special Service will commence operations on September 5 for high school students availing the Milton Transit system.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter