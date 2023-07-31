Milton-Halton tech-savvy residents jubilant over 'Tech Talent Strategy'

James Lao, the owner of a medium-level IT company in Milton, expressed his optimism about the potential growth of the IT sector in the Town with the influx of new talent from the US. "As a business operating in the area, my company may be the primary beneficiary of this government initiative."

The recent announcement by the Canadian government regarding an immigration initiative to attract highly skilled technology professionals from the United States with H-1B work visas has generated excitement among IT professionals in Halton and Milton.

H-1B visas are designed for non-immigrant foreign workers possessing specialized skills. Starting July 16, up to 10,000 individuals with these visas can apply for work positions in Canada. This initiative is part of the country's newly implemented Tech Talent Strategy.

Canada's government is actively embracing the nation's emerging role as a global tech talent recruitment and attraction leader. The aim is to address the immediate demand for skilled jobs and attract individuals with the expertise and entrepreneurial abilities to create future employment opportunities.

John Smith, an American residing in Milton on an H-1B work visa, commented, "I have been closely following the developments in Milton, and I must say, the potential for investment in the IT sector is simply outstanding. Milton's robust infrastructure, highly educated workforce, and supportive government policies make it an ideal destination for any IT entrepreneur looking to establish a thriving business."

This initiative builds upon a previous announcement made in November, in which the government outlined its goal to address an impending labour shortage. By 2025, Canada aims to welcome 1.45 million immigrants, prioritizing individuals with training in healthcare and other in-demand job skills, thus securing a skilled workforce for critical sectors of the economy.

Khadim Ali, a Pakistani immigrant and IT professional residing in Halton, expressed his enthusiasm for the growth and opportunities within the local IT sector. "The inclusive and diverse environment of Milton and the Halton region has created an appealing setting for work and career development. I have personally experienced the welcoming nature of the community, fostering collaboration and promoting cultural diversity."

Story continues

Applicants approved by the Canadian government will receive a work permit valid for up to three years, granting them the ability to work for any employer in Canada. The success of Canada's efforts to attract workers from the US remains to be seen.

According to the National Foundation for American Policy analysis, the number of Indian immigrants in Canada has increased by over 200% in the last ten years. In 2013, approximately 33,000 Indians became permanent residents in Canada, which rose to 118,235 in 2022, based on the latest available full-year data.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter