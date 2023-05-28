Milton Celebrates National AccessAbility Week with Exciting Events

The Town of Milton is gearing up to proudly celebrate National AccessAbility Week (NAAW), a momentous event dedicated to recognizing the valuable contributions of Canadians living with disabilities. From May 28 to June 3, Milton will host a series of free events aimed at promoting accessibility and fostering inclusion within the community.

"The Town of Milton strives to be an inclusive community where persons living with disabilities have an equal opportunity to participate in all aspects of our society," said Mayor of Milton Gord Krantz. "By working together to remove barriers, we can champion accessibility for all."

To kick off the week, Mayor Krantz, in the company of the Milton Accessibility Advisory Committee, will lead a community flag-raising and proclamation ceremony. On May 29 at 10 a.m., this symbolic event will see the flag of the rights of persons with disabilities hoisted high above Milton Town Hall Flag Pole at 150 Mary Street.

In collaboration with the Bob Rumball Centre of Excellence for the Deaf, the Town will also offer two virtual deaf awareness workshops. These workshops, scheduled for June 1, aim to educate residents about the deaf community in Milton and empower them to contribute to a more accessible society. Participants will be able to learn basic American Sign Language (ASL) signs. Registration is required to attend these workshops, which will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., respectively.

Furthermore, Milton is proud to support Red Shirt Day, a nationwide initiative organized by Easter Seals. This event aims to raise awareness and demonstrate the community's commitment to fostering inclusivity. On May 31, residents are encouraged to wear red to symbolize solidarity and support for individuals and families living with disabilities.

National AccessAbility Week is an occasion that highlights the importance of accessibility and inclusion. Milton is delighted to offer these engaging events, fostering a spirit of celebration and education while promoting a more accessible future for all residents.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter