Milt Larsen, Co-Founder of LA’s Magic Castle Club, Dies at 92

Milt Larsen, an illusionist and former TV game show writer best known as the co-founder of the Magic Castle, Los Angeles’ private club for magicians, died Sunday of natural causes, his family announced. He was 92.

Born in Pasadena in 1931, Larsen and his brother, Bill, both became writers for television in the 1950s. Both of their parents were practicing magicians, including mother Geraldine, who made television appearances as “The Magic Lady,” early in the medium’s rise.

More to come…