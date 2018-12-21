Milos Raonic's ugly Christmas sweater is perfect

Milos Raonic knows how to pick a Christmas sweater. (Getty)

Just like eggnog, mistletoe and filling yourself with baked goods beyond all sensible reason, ugly Christmas sweaters are a staple of the holiday season.

With the sweaters being mightily popular this time of year, we’ve seen more and more creative designs take hold. Most notably for Canadian baseball fans, Jose Bautista’s iconic bat flip was immortalized on a festive pullover in 2015.

Now you can wear Jose Bautista’s bat flip on a Christmas sweater https://t.co/q1c8OnFSkY pic.twitter.com/Tykzon2lTm — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) November 26, 2015





That is one amazing sweatshirt.

Despite the unsightly intent of the sweaters, people embrace them for all that they are.

Tennis star Milos Raonic is best known on the court for his wicked serve, with the Canadian once blasting an ace that clock in at 250 kilometres an hour while competing at the Rogers Cup. So, playing to that theme, he selected himself a perfect shirt to rock around the tree with this year.

We literally couldn’t think of a better “ugly Christmas sweater” for @milosraonic than this 😂🎄🎾 pic.twitter.com/PHaFvY88sO — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) December 20, 2018





“Ace In Your Face,” is what it reads on his festive attire.

I don’t think he could have found himself a more appropriate, or uglier, sweater.

