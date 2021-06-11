Milo Ventimiglia Joins The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 - See Him On Set with Costar Rachel Brosnahan

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan, Milo Ventimiglia

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a new heartthrob!

Milo Ventimiglia has officially joined the cast for season 4, PEOPLE can confirm.

It'll be a reunion of sorts for Ventimiglia. He previously worked with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino on Gilmore Girls.

While details about Ventimiglia's role are still unknown, the This Is Us star, 43, was photographed on the New York set of the Amazon Prime series this week alongside titular star Rachel Brosnahan.

In the pictures, both walk through the a park, Ventimiglia's character even handing the housewife-turned-comedienne a bouquet of flowers in one shot.

The duo sported a few different period looks in the photoset.

One picture showed the pair strolling down a paved path, Ventimiglia in a deep blue turtleneck sweater which was paired with charcoal trousers and a chocolate, velvet sport coat. Brosnahan wore a pink dress with a bright blue coat, red heels and carried a matching bag.

Another photo showed Brosnahan in an all-red ensemble, and Ventimiglia in a grey turtleneck and green corduroy blazer. A final had Ventimiglia in a sweater vest over a button-down underneath a tweed jacket as he and Brosnahan shared a laugh on a bench alongside a small dog.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Milo Ventimiglia, Rachel Brosnahan

Gotham/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan, Milo Ventimiglia

TheImageDirect.com Milo Ventimiglia, Rachel Brosnahan

RELATED: Photos of the Cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Set for Season 4

In January, Brosnahan revealed that filming for season 4 of the Emmy-nominated series had begun.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of herself underneath a clear umbrella - ostensibly in lieu of a face mask to protect from COVID-19 - the actress wrote, "It looks a little different this year...but we're back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4. ✨"

Several photos from the Mrs. Maisel season 4 set have since been published, including some of Brosnahan and costar Alex Borstein in pajamas and leather jackets in Washington Square Park.

Story continues

RELATED: Rachel Brosnahan Hilariously Recalls Walking by Brad Pitt on a Red Carpet: 'Time Stood Still'

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia's new role comes a month after it was confirmed that This Is Us is coming to an end. Its sixth and final season will air in early 2022.

"Oh man, I'm trying to get through this and not get emotional about it," Ventimiglia said in a video montage NBC put out. "I think the audience can expect a lot going into that last year. I think it's going to resonate and stay with people for a very long time."