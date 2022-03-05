MiloInu is a project based on the Binance Smart Chain, which aims to create a virtual idol IP based on the crypto market.

Macau, China, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animation is the technique of filming an object frame by frame and playing it continues to create movement. Based on this technique, the producers’ artistic and ideological connotations are a series of works of art that encompass cultural, historical, social, emotional and natural themes. Compared with other forms of artistic creation, such as literature and fine arts, the greatest attraction of animated films is their movement.

As we all know, the Metaverse is a virtual world that is linked and created by technological means, a virtual world that maps and interacts with the real world, and a digital living space with a new social system. The Metaverse is essentially the process of virtualizing and digitizing the real world, which requires a lot of transformations in content production, economic systems, user experience, and physical world content.



Milo, bringing animation to the encrypted digital realm, becomes a Metaverse phenomenal product

Recently, a product called MiloInu has swept the crypto-digital market. It is worth mentioning that MiloInu is a project based on the Binance Smart Chain, which aims to create a virtual idol IP based on the crypto market. It enriches the IP image through animated episodes and extends the industrial chain of NFT, physical figures, peripheral products, GameFi and eSports offline competitions, respectively. Using professional marketing and publicity to promote the IP online and offline, together with cryptocurrency, NFT and GameFi. It complements internal and external funds to make up for the current circulation problems in the crypto market, and using multi-directional promotion to break the barriers to the internal circulation of cryptocurrency, which aims to create a new generation of representative crypto works, and let phenomenal IP become the absolute mainstream in the Metaverse world.

Story continues

At present, there are numerous crypto digital products. It is understood that some investment institutions rooted in the crypto field have already operated the project. If MiloInu can stand out by its phenomenal animated IP, it is bound to attract a huge amount of attention.





Milo Inu



admin@milotoken.io

https://milotoken.io/



The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).



