Millwall vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Millwall take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Millwall FC 0 - 2 Sheffield United FC
Millwall vs Sheffield United
16:05
46' Back underway.
COME ON UNITED!!
🔵 #MFC 0-2 #SUFC 🔴
Millwall vs Sheffield United
16:05
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Millwall vs Sheffield United
16:03
⏱ 46'
Zian Flemming replaces Tom Bradshaw at the break.
🦁 0-2 🗡️ | #Millwall pic.twitter.com/Jpg5yHZ3Du
Millwall vs Sheffield United
16:03
Second Half begins Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
16:03
Substitution, Millwall. Zian Flemming replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:48
Work to do in the second-half.#Millwall pic.twitter.com/hPP5teF2Nw
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:47
First Half ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:47
A brilliant half from 'Dem Blades' 👏 pic.twitter.com/PZUbp5k8ZC
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:47
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:46
⏱ 43'
🧤 Davies makes a huge save on the cusp of half-time.
Bennett forces an opening for Bradshaw, who pulls the trigger, but the 'keeper smothers the strike at his feet.
🦁 0-2 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:46
Sensational save from Adam Davies! 🧤🫡
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:46
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:44
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:44
That Bogle-Ndiaye link up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/noyDULGvuC
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:41
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:40
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:39
Attempt blocked. George Honeyman (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:38
⏱ 36'
Jayden Bogle's deflected shot doubles @SheffieldUnited's advantage.
🦁 0-2 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:38
Ridiculous assist, Iliman Ndiaye! 😮💨
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:37
BOGGGLLLEEE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f4Pt2a2KdP
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:38
Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:33
Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United).
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:33
First of the season for Jebbo! 💪🏽💥 pic.twitter.com/ymSSluDvTw
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:32
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:29
⏱ 28'
Voglsammer looks to flick on Saville's free-kick towards Hutchinson, however, Basham clears behind for a corner.
🦁 0-1 🗡️ | #Millwall
— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) January 7, 2023
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:29
23' Composure, Jebbo. 😮💨
A brilliant ball from McAtee to send Jebbison clear. He races towards goal and slides a composed finish past the Millwall keeper.
🔵 #MFC 0-1 #SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/XC6sbk1B2O
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:28
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tommy Doyle.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:28
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:27
Attempt blocked. Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:25
⏱ 23'
Jebbison fires The Blades ahead.
🦁 0-1 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:24
JEBBBOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZAXMo1ZqIf
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:24
20' Twenty gone at The Den.
A brilliant tackle on the half way line from Jebbison starts a United attack. McAtee takes on the defence and finds Stevens who plays a brilliant ball across the face of goal but no one gets on the end of it and Millwall clear.
🔵 #MFC 0-0 #SUFC 🔴
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:24
Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 1. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:23
⏱ 21'
⛔️ Two bits of brilliant defending from Charlie Cresswell.
The youngster clears a dangerous ball into the area from Stevens, before blocking Robinson's acrobatic effort on goal from the subsequent corner.
🦁 0-0 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:23
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:23
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:21
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:19
⏱ 16'
Saville intercepts the ball and kickstarts an attacking move which includes Shackleton and Bennett - the visitors clear the danger, but that's better from The Lions.
🦁 0-0 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:19
Dan McNamara (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:18
Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:16
Attacking down the right, Jayden Bogle! 🍯 pic.twitter.com/SDdH2r9QWm
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:14
⏱ 12'
The ball drops kindly to Tommy Doyle in the area, but the United man scuffs his strike and wastes a decent opportunity.
🦁 0-0 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:14
10' Lively start from United.
Half chances for Doyle, Jebbison, Ndiaye and Robinson as the Bladesmen grow into the game.
🔵 #MFC 0-0 #SUFC 🔴
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:13
Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:07
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:05
Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:05
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by George Saville.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:05
⏱ 3'
💪 Brave defending from Hutchinson who gets across and heads the ball out of play. The centre-back was the last man, so had to get that right.
🦁 0-0 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:05
Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:03
⏱ 2'
Early opening for Ndiaye, who fires over the bar from 18-yards out.
🦁 0-0 🗡️ | #Millwall
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:02
Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:01
⏱ 1'
🏆 Our FA Cup campaign begins…
🦁 0-0 🗡️ | #Millwall pic.twitter.com/rvAewvzfIk
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:01
1' We're underway at The Den. 🙌
COME ON UNITED! @HE_Barnes | #SUFC 🔴
Millwall vs Sheffield United
15:01
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:57
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:41
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:01
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
4️⃣ changes to the #Millwall XI!
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Jebbison leads the line. ✨
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Jebbo. 👋🏽
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
Millwall vs Sheffield United
14:30
