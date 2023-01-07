Millwall vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is challenged by Charlie Cresswell of Millwall (Getty Images)
Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is challenged by Charlie Cresswell of Millwall (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Millwall FC 0 - 2 Sheffield United FC

Millwall vs Sheffield United

16:05 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

16:05 , admin

Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

Millwall vs Sheffield United

16:03 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

16:03 , admin

Second Half begins Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

16:03 , admin

Substitution, Millwall. Zian Flemming replaces Tom Bradshaw.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:48 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:47 , admin

First Half ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:47 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:47 , admin

George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:46 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:46 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:46 , admin

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adam Davies.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:44 , admin

Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:44 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:41 , admin

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:40 , admin

Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:39 , admin

Attempt blocked. George Honeyman (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:38 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:38 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:37 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:38 , admin

Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:33 , admin

Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United).

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:33 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:32 , admin

Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:29 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:29 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:28 , admin

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tommy Doyle.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:28 , admin

Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:27 , admin

Attempt blocked. Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:25 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:24 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:24 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:24 , admin

Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 1. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:23 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:23 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:23 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:21 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:19 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:19 , admin

Dan McNamara (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:18 , admin

Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:16 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:14 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:14 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:13 , admin

Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:07 , admin

Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:05 , admin

Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:05 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by George Saville.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:05 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:05 , admin

Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:03 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:02 , admin

Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:01 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:01 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:01 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:57 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:41 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:01 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

Millwall vs Sheffield United

14:30 , admin

