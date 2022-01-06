Millwall vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

A five-time winner as a player, Patrick Vieira will manage his first game in the FA Cup on Saturday as Crystal Palace travel to London rivals Millwall.

Indeed, the Frenchman bowed out of former club Arsenal by scoring the winning penalty in their 2005 final over Manchester United and his Palace team look well set-up for a cup run.

A fun and energetic outfit, they have little in the way of realistic relegation concern and could afford to make the competition somewhat of a priority in the second-half of the season.

Standing in their way is a Millwall side lying only seven points off of the final Championship play-off spot with two games in hand on Huddersfield Town.

Date, kick-off time and venue:

The FA Cup meeting is scheduled for a 12.45pm GMT kick-off on Saturday January 8, 2022.

The Den in London will host.

Where to watch Millwall vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch the game through ITV Hub App (free with a subscription).

Millwall vs Crystal Palace team news

The home side are hoping Jed Wallace, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Mason Bennett will be able to feature after being involved in training this week.

George Long, meanwhile, could replace Bartosz Bialkowski in goal.

For Palace, Vieira will host a press conference later this week in order to update supporters on what kind of team he will have available.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace prediction

It certainly won’t be easy and Millwall can take solace in the fact they boast one of the better defensive records in the Championship but one would expect this Palace side to dominate the ball and create openings.

Palace to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Millwall wins: 38

Draws: 30

Crystal Palace wins: 29