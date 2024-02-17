Millwall 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba goals give Owls vital win in relegation battle

Sheffield Wednesday gave their Championship survival hopes a boost by claiming an important three points against fellow strugglers Millwall.

First-half goals from Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba sealed the Owls' second win in three games to move them within four points of the Lions.

The away side had substitute Ashley Fletcher sent-off deep into the match as Millwall's winless run stretched to eight matches.

Joe Edwards' side now sit just one point outside the relegation zone with London rivals QPR moving closer to them after a win at Bristol City.

