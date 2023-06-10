Millwall sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet for ‘seven-figure fee’

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet has left Hibernian for Millwall after the two clubs agreed “a significant seven-figure fee”, the cinch Scottish Premiership outfit have announced.

The deal for the 26-year-old, whose exact price tag remains undisclosed, includes both add-ons and a sell-on arrangement.

A statement on Hibs’ official website read: “We can confirm that Kevin Nisbet has joined English Championship side Millwall for a significant seven-figure fee.

“The full terms of the 26-year-old’s departure will remain undisclosed, however, it does include sizeable add-ons and a sell-on fee.”

Millwall had a bid, understood to be in the region of £2million, accepted for Nisbet in January, but the player ultimately opted to stay in Scotland.

Hibs’ chief executive Ben Kensell said: “After deciding to stay in January, Kevin informed us that he wanted to leave the football club this summer, which we understood.

“Following those discussions, we had to ensure we got the best possible deal for him. We’re happy with the fee we received, and we wish him all the best for the future with Millwall.”

Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet, front, scored 12 goals in 19 league appearances last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nisbet, who joined Hibs from Dunfermline in July 2020, scored 12 goals in 19 league appearances last season after recovering from a knee injury which sidelined him for 10 months.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re disappointed to lose Nizzy after he did so well for us on his return but understand that he wanted to go on a new adventure down south.

“Although he will be missed, this presents a new opportunity for someone else to step into that role. We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in England.”