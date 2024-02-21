Millwall sack Joe Edwards after 19 games and reappoint Neil Harris

Millwall have reappointed record goalscorer Neil Harris as their new head coach. Photograph: Will Matthews/PA

Millwall have sacked their head coach, Joe Edwards, after just over three months in charge, and reappointed former manager Neil Harris to replace him.

Edwards, a former England Under-20s coach, and a successful youth coach at Chelsea, was appointed as Gary Rowett’s successor at the start of November for his first job in senior management.

Millwall won four of his 19 matches in charge, falling to 21st in the Championship, one point above the relegation zone.

Harris, who spent four years as Millwall’s manager and guided them to promotion from League One in 2017, was confirmed as his replacement later on Wednesday on a contract until the end of next season. He had been in charge at League One side Cambridge United since the start of December after being sacked by League Two’s Gillingham in October.

“I’d like to start by thanking Neil for taking on this challenge, which is one I know he is very excited and enthusiastic about,” said Millwall chairman James Berylson.

“Neil knows this club as well as anybody and understands exactly what it takes to be successful here. We are in a difficult moment but he and Dave have jumped at this opportunity and that says a lot about their affection for Millwall and their fierce drive and determination to help improve performances and results.”