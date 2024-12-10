Millwall manager Neil Harris to step down from role this weekend

Neil Harris after Millwall’s weekend draw at Oxford. Photograph: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

The Millwall manager Neil Harris will step down from his role after Saturday’s Championship game at Middlesbrough.

“At the start of 2024, we found ourselves in a tough spot,” said the club’s chairman, James Berylson. “Neil came in and along with his coaching staff galvanised the squad. Through action and leadership, he led Millwall on a magnificent run of form, ensuring our return to Championship football this season. I want to thank Neil for all his efforts since returning to the club and we will be forever grateful to him for that.

“After discussions with Neil in recent days, he felt it was the right time to step down from the role following the Middlesbrough game and I have accepted his decision.”

Harris will also be in charge for Millwall’s home match with Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

