Millwall 2-0 Queens Park Rangers: Tom Bradshaw and Murray Wallace score in Lions victory

Tom Bradshaw's opener just before half-time was his third goal of the season

Tom Bradshaw's goal helped to end Millwall's home hoodoo and ease their relegation fears as they beat London rivals QPR.

The Lions striker converted George Saville's cross just before half-time and Murray Wallace added a late second.

Millwall had not won any of their previous seven games at The Den, but victory gave them a six-point cushion over their opponents.

Rangers remain 22nd after their third consecutive loss.

Bradshaw's inclusion was one of four changes to the Lions line-up that started Saturday's 0-0 draw at Stoke, while QPR made three - and the sides largely cancelled each other out in a tepid first half.

George Honeyman, making his 50th appearance for Millwall, was off target with a couple of efforts from distance, while Saville was unable to keep his balance when Ryan Leonard's long throw reached him in the six-yard box.

Rangers threatened at times on the counter-attack through Ilias Chair and Paul Smyth, but failed to trouble keeper Matija Sarkic, with Jake Clarke-Salter bundling Kenneth Paal's corner over the bar.

The breakthrough arrived in the third of four extra first-half minutes, as Duncan Watmore found space to release Saville, who drilled a low ball to the far post and Bradshaw slid in to score.

Millwall rarely looked likely to increase their advantage after the break, although Aidomo Emakhu tested Asmir Begovic at his near post and Zian Flemming's curling effort whistled just wide.

The better chances fell to QPR, with the lively Chair pouncing on a stray pass, but his finish lacked the power to beat Sarkic.

Substitute Reggie Cannon should have equalised when Kenneth Paal's cross reached him unmarked near the far post, but the American's volley flashed across the box and behind.

The home side wrapped up the points when keeper Begovic failed to collect Honeyman's corner and the ball reached Wallace, who swept it into the net.