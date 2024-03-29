Millwall 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: John Swift penalty earns Baggies a draw at The Den

West Bromwich Albion stretched their unbeaten run to seven games as John Swift's second-half penalty earned the Championship play-off hopefuls a point at Millwall.

Millwall were ahead on 21 minutes when Duncan Watmore found himself in the clear, before clipping home a confident right-foot finish from the edge of the box as Albion keeper Alex Palmer came off his line.

It was only Watmore's fifth goal for the Lions since being signed from Sunderland by then-Millwall boss Gary Rowett on transfer deadline day in January 2023.

But the Baggies levelled when an innocent-looking challenge by Joe Bryan in the right corner of the penalty area on Grady Diangana left the Albion midfielder spreadeagled on the grass.

Swift took full advantage of referee James Bell's decision to award a spot-kick as his low right-foot effort from 12 yards found the bottom left corner.

Albion remain fifth, where they have been rooted for the last four months, while Millwall, who have lost just once in six games since Neil Harris returned as manager, stay 16th.

Millwall had chances to go further ahead, notably when Palmer saved from Michael Obafemi, before Watmore fired over early in the second half.

But Albion were more of a threat after the break following the interval introduction of Tom Fellows for Andi Weimann.

And the hosts were made to pay when Diangana won Albion that equalising Swift penalty - his eighth goal of the season - but only his second since October.

The Baggies were almost ahead moments later when Alex Mowatt was picked out on the edge of the box by Fellows but his strike did not trouble Millwall keeper Matija Sarkic.

There was no grandstand finish from the visitors to round off a heated encounter as Albion extended their unfortunate record of not having won on Good Friday to 21 games - going all the way back to 1930.

Who's next?

Both sides are back in action on Easter Monday, when Albion host Watford and Millwall go to almost-relegated bottom club Rotherham United.