Millville park to get a $400,000-plus upgrade

Nackawic-Millville's mayor and council members visited Millville Sunday, June 11, to announce plans for a $416,000 upgrade to the park in the heart of the village.

Mayor Tim Fox and Ward 4 Coun. Colin Trail, a former Millville village council member, unveiled the significant plans to be carried out over the summer at the park and ballfield on the former Millville school property.

Councillors Robert Simpson and Katie Nozzolillo and a small crowd of residents, including former Millville Mayor Bev Forbes, joined Fox and Trail at the Millville Legion reception.

Mayor Fox explained the project includes significant upgrades to the ballfield and park, construction of a new building housing an outdoor kitchen, covered picnic tables and two public washrooms, new signage and improvements to the playground area and equipment.

Fox said staff sent out the tender requests on Tuesday, June 6, which they hope to award shortly. He said the plans call for the work to be completed this summer.

The mayor credited the former Millville council for laying the groundwork for the project.

"A lot of this work was done before the communities amalgamated," he explained.

The village of Millville and the town of Nackawic, along with local service districts, became the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community effective on Jan. 1 of this year.

The mayor explained that the rural community is on the hook for only $10,000 of the $416,000 project, with $230,999 coming through the federal Canada Communities Building Fund (CCBF), formerly the gas-tax rebate.

The provincial Regional Development Corporation (RDC) will contribute $175,274.

"It's bringing money back into our area," said Trail.

He said the upgraded park, ballfield, new public building and associated walking trail not only offer a community and recreation facility for Nackawic-Millville residents but enhance tourism.

Trail said the community expects to unveil plans to promote eco-tourism in the future.

Fox said landscape architectural design firm Glenn Group Ltd. and the Region 11 Service Commission would oversee the project.

Long-time Millville-area resident Sharon Connor attended Sunday's announcement and welcomed the news.

"I'm surprised we're going to be able to get this," she said. "But, people need to use it."

Connor, who battled to save the Millville school on at least a half dozen occasions over several decades, is happy to see the property becoming a community asset.

Connor explained she and her husband graduated from the school when it included high school, and her children and grandchildren attended it as elementary students. In subsequent years, the Connor family, whose farm sits only a few kilometres from the former school, battled several times to save the facility.

After the community successfully staved off closure several times, they lost the battle in 2016 when Millville Elementary School locked its doors forever. A few years later, the building disappeared.

The community continued to use the school's old ballfield, outdoor basketball court and playground equipment.

Connor likes the vision presented on Sunday and wants to see the community build upon it, as did many of the more than a dozen residents on hand.

Fox explained council hopes to develop programs and potentially hire summer students to support them in the coming years.

"Maybe we can build a program in the future," he said, "then apply for student funding."

Trail acknowledged municipal reform changed the need and use for Millville assets, such as the youth centre and municipal hall.

With Millville no longer home to a council and staff, he said the municipal hall would become a community centre, making the current youth centre redundant.

"We're still trying to get our feet under us," he said.

Trail said the community still has work to make the most of the planned new park. He explained that the walking trail running from the park requires a concerted effort to get landowners' permission. He said only the first short section of the trail is municipally owned.

He added the park needs an official name rather than being simply called "the old school property."

Trail urged residents from across the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community to recommend names for the park.

He said the park would include a plaque identifying it as the site of the former Millville school.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun