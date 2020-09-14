Mills throws no-hitter for Cubs, Pujols joins Mays in equal fifth on HR list

Alec Mills starred as he threw a no-hitter in MLB on Sunday, while Albert Pujols moved into equal fifth for most home runs.

Mills struck out five and walked just three as he threw a no-hitter in the Chicago Cubs' 12-0 thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers.

He got just five swings and misses all game, which is the equal fewest (since pitches were first tracked in 1988) in a no-hitter alongside Dallas Braden in 2010, according to STATS.

It was the 16th no-hitter in the Cubs' history.

Mills got plenty of support as Victor Caratini and David Bote each had three RBIs for the Cubs.

Pujols crushed his 660th career homer in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

He moved into equal fifth all-time for most home runs, alongside Willie Mays.

Clevinger shines as Braves beat Scherzer, Nationals

Mike Clevinger shut out the San Francisco Giants. He struck out seven in seven innings and conceded just two hits in a 6-0 victory for the San Diego Padres, who won both games of a doubleheader to sweep the three-game series.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer struck out 10 over 5.1 innings, but he gave up nine hits and six runs in an 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. With his 98th career game with 10-plus strikeouts, Scherzer moved past Sandy Koufax and is behind only Nolan Ryan (215), Randy Johnson (212), Roger Clemens (110) and Pedro Martinez (108) on the list, as per MLB.

The New York Yankees have found some form. They won a fifth straight game by beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-1.

AJ Pollock, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor all homered in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-1 win over the Houston Astros.

Horrible Houser

As Mills starred, Brewers starter Adrian Houser battled. He conceded four hits and seven runs (two earned) in four innings and is now 1-5 this season.

Sunday's results

Atlanta Braves 8-4 Washington Nationals

New York Yankees 3-1 Baltimore Orioles

Miami Marlins 2-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox 6-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals 11-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago White Sox 5-2 Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs 12-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 7-5 Cleveland Indians

Cincinnati Reds 10-5 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 6-3 Oakland Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 New York Mets

Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Colorado Rockies

Seattle Mariners 7-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins 8-1 Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres 6-0 San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres 3-1 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 Houston Astros

Dodgers at Padres

The top two teams in the National League (NL) West begin a three-game series on Monday. Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.24 ERA) will start for the Padres (31-17) against the Dodgers (33-14).