Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 24 lives

·6 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

Some 1,346 domestic and international flights were canceled as of early Sunday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said almost every fire truck in the city was stranded Saturday — and shutting down the airport through Monday, according to officials. The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 43 inches (109 centimeters) at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Daylight Sunday revealed cars nearly covered by 6-foot snowdrifts and thousands of houses, some adorned in unlit holiday displays, dark from a lack of power. With snow swirling down untouched and impassable streets, forecasters warned that an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas through early Monday morning amid wind gusts of 40 mph.

Two people died in their suburban Cheektowaga, New York, homes Friday when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical conditions, and another died in Buffalo. Four more deaths were confirmed overnight, bringing the total to seven in Erie County, where County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned there may be more dead.

“Some were found in cars, some were found on the street in snowbanks," said Poloncarz. “We know there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than 2 days.”

Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had Buffalonians scrambling to get out of their homes to anywhere that had heat. But with city streets under a thick blanket of white, that wasn't an option for people like Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after almost 29 hours without electricity.

“There’s one warming shelter, but that would be too far for me to get to. I can’t drive, obviously, because I’m stuck,” Manahan said. “And you can’t be outside for more than 10 minutes without getting frostbit.”

Ditjak Ilunga of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was on his way to visit relatives in Hamilton, Ontario, for Christmas with his daughters Friday when their SUV was trapped in Buffalo. Unable to get help, they spent hours with the engine running in the vehicle buffeted by wind and nearly buried in snow.

By 4 a.m. Saturday, with their fuel nearly gone, Ilunga made a desperate choice to risk the howling storm to reach a nearby shelter. He carried 6-year-old Destiny on his back while 16-year-old Cindy clutched their Pomeranian puppy, stepping into his footprints as they trudged through drifts.

“If I stay in this car I’m going to die here with my kids,” he recalled thinking, but believing they had to try. He cried when the family walked through the shelter doors. “It’s something I will never forget in my life."

The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. But heat and lights were steadily being restored across the U.S. According to poweroutage.us, less than 300,000 customers were without power at 8 a.m. EDT Sunday - down from a peak of 1.7 million. In North Carolina, less than 6,600 customers had no power - down from a peak of 485,000 or more. Utility officials said rolling blackouts would continue for the next few days.

Across the six New England states, about 121,300 customers remained without power on Sunday, with Maine still the hardest hit.

Storm-related deaths were reported in recent days all over the country: seven in Erie County, New York; 10 dead in multiple crashes in Ohio, including a pileup involving some 50 vehicles, a man whose sport utility vehicle ran into a snowplow and an electrocuted utility worker; four motorists killed in separate crashes in Missouri and Kansas; a Vermont woman struck by a falling branch; an apparently homeless man found amid Colorado's subzero temperatures; a woman who fell through Wisconsin river ice.

In Florida, the thermometer plunged below freezing for the first time in almost five years at Tampa International Airport, and hit 43 degrees (6.1 degrees Celsius) in West Palm Beach, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature drop was conducive to iguanas falling out of trees since the cold-blooded reptiles typically become immobilized in unusually cold weather.

Along Interstate 71 in Kentucky, Terry Henderson and her husband, Rick, weathered a 34-hour traffic jam in a rig outfitted with a diesel heater, a toilet and a refrigerator after getting stuck trying to drive from Alabama to their Ohio home for Christmas.

“We should have stayed,” Terry Henderson said after they got moving again Saturday.

In Buffalo, William Kless was up at 3 a.m. Sunday He called his 8-, 9- and 12-year-old children at their mother’s house to wish them Merry Christmas and then headed off on his snowmobile for a second day spent shuttling people from stuck cars and frigid homes to a church operating as a warming shelter.

Through heavy, wind-driven snow, he brought about 15 people to the church in Buffalo Saturday, he said, including a family of five transported one-by-one. He also got a man in need of dialysis, who had spent 17 hours stranded in his car, back home, where he could receive treatment.

“I just felt like I had to,” Kless said

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press journalist Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Corey Williams in Southfield, Michigan; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York; Hannah Schoenbaum in Raleigh, North Carolina; Wilson Ring in Stowe, Vermont; and John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, contributed to this report.

Carolyn Thompson And Jake Bleiberg, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Winter Storm Batters U.S. Power, Snarling Christmas Travel

    Across the country, officials have attributed at least 18 deaths of exposure, storm damage and car crashes on icy and snow covered roads.

  • Pregnant Kaley Cuoco gets a kiss on the belly from Tom Pelphrey in sweet new photos

    In photos the "Flight Attendant" actress, 37, posted to social media, Pelphrey kissed her on the belly as she puckered up for the camera. In another, he wrapped his arms around her as they both smiled.

  • 18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US

    A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, New York, with hurricane-force winds causing whiteout conditions. At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes and couldn’t be saved because emergency crews were unable to reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.

  • China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology,

  • Avantium N.V.'s (AMS:AVTX) top owners are individual investors with 42% stake, while36% is held by institutions

    If you want to know who really controls Avantium N.V. ( AMS:AVTX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Wintry, stormy conditions persist into Christmas Day in parts of Canada

    Thousands of Canadians hoping to travel for Christmas Day festivities remain stuck as winter storm conditions forced the cancellation of planes and trains and stretched into a third straight day in some areas. A Saturday evening tweet from Via Rail announced a CN train derailment forced the carrier to cancel all trains between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal scheduled for Christmas Day. It came shortly after ferocious winter weather grounded flights and stranded nine Via Rail trains

  • Pope urges people to remember the war weary, poor

    STORY: Remember the war weary and those in poverty.That was the message from the Pope as he led the world's Catholics into Christmas.Saturday's Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica was the first with a capacity crowd of about 7,000 following several years of restricted attendance because of COVID.In an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine , Pope Francis condemned the level of greed and hunger for power in the world."While animals feed in their stalls, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers, and sisters. How many wars and in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt. As always, the principal victims of this human greed are the weak and vulnerable."He went on to weave his homily around the themes of greed and consumption, urging people to look beyond the consumerism that has "packaged" the feast, and to rediscover its meaning while remembering those suffering from poverty and war.Earlier this month, he encouraged people to spend less on Christmas celebrations and gifts, and send the difference to Ukrainians to help them get through the winter.A knee ailment prevented Francis from standing for long periods of Saturday's service.Instead, he delegated a cardinal to be the main celebrant at the altar of the largest church in Christendom.The pope marked his 86th birthday last week and appears to be in overall good health.

  • Brutal winter storm leaves many Americans in the cold and dark

    Brutal winter weather has also frustrated many travellers in America. Even people in states with sunshine and no snow have been affected. Jennifer Johnson explains why.

  • Travellers stranded as more than a dozen Via trains between Windsor and Quebec City cancelled or immobilized

    Hundreds of passengers ended up trapped on Via Rail trains running between Windsor, Ont., and Quebec City through Friday night and into Saturday afternoon after several trips experienced significant delays. Seven trains in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor were cancelled and another nine were immobilized, Via Rail said in an email statement. Via Rail listed power outages, downed trees on the tracks and one tree that fell on a train as being among the reasons for the delays. Shortly before 5 p.m.

  • Deep freeze ending for Calgary, but road conditions poor due to fresh snow

    The end is in sight for the cold spell that has frozen Calgary over the past week. Friday started at –28 C, but the Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures above freezing for the holiday weekend. A high of 7 C is expected on Monday. In the meantime, snow continued to fall in the city on Friday, making roads and driving conditions less than ideal. According to Calgary police data, there were 252 collisions between 4 p.m. on Thursday and 12:40 p.m. on Friday. Of those, there were 197 no

  • Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

    MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map “depicts one of the greatest

  • What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning

    An Arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, blizzard conditions and high winds to much of the US this week

  • Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot in his decisive victory, particularly coming in a presidential battleground state in which he was competing with a starkly contrasting opponent who deployed Christian nationalist themes. The state vo

  • alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label. The original recall for alpha brand Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich -- meatless sausage has now been expanded to include Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Chorizo, Plant-based Breakfast Burrito - Meatless Sausage Scramble and Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali. The sandwiches and Meatless Sausage Scramble burrito were sold in 156g packages a

  • Child-care costs are down and demand is up, but a shortage of spaces, staff persists

    With child-care deals now in place between the federal government and every province and territory — and after a massive influx of federal cash — advocates say Canada is making progress toward $10-a-day child care but still has a long way to go. The federal investment of $7.5 billion since April 2021 has helped to cut child-care costs in most regions by 50 per cent. "As a result of these incredible fee reductions, where parents who have access to licensed child care are paying half what they pai

  • Lotto 649 winning numbers for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

    TORONTO — The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw for an estimated $5 million: 10, 11, 21, 22, 24 & 30. Bonus: 32 The winning number for the guaranteed $1 million: 42203746-04 In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail. The Canadian Press

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h