Millions of people receive emergency text in UK

Millions of people across the UK received an emergency text from the government on Sunday as part of a nationwide test for a new public alert system.

The loud alarm is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires.

The text popped up on people’s home screens at 3pm on Sunday alongside a loud ringing sound.

The message read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

The message was received on 4G and 5G mobile phones, along with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds even if devices were on silent.

Has something gone wrong with the government 3pm emergency alert ? I have had no noise/beep or message on my mobile phone, my husband's work phone did & his personal mobile. Anyone else not had the alert? — Teresa Crawford 🇺🇦#IStandWithUkraine (@TeresaC123) April 23, 2023

Scores of people took to social media to complain that the “loud” alarm woke them from their nap.

Former Liverpool footballer Stan Collymore wrote: “Just got the alert. Thoughts and prayers to those having a post Sunday dinner nap who left their phone next to them.”

Another person complained that the “loud alert” woke him from a “peaceful nap”.

“Mine barely made a noise. Wouldn’t hear it if my phone fell down the side of the couch,” another Twitter user said.

Despite having switched off emergency alerts on my phone, I've just received an irritating, intrusive and upsetting alert from this Tory government which is clearly on a path to enter my life forever without me having asked it to. — Robert Kimbell (@Rob_Kimbell) April 23, 2023

Others said that they were yet to receive the message.

Justin Greene wrote: “I’m feeling a bit left out....the national alert didn’t sound on my phone and I hadn’t changed the settings. Anyone else?”

Phone users will be prompted to swipe away the message or clicking “OK” on their home screen before being able to continue using their device.

Drivers are advised not to look at or touch their phone until it is safe, just as when receiving any call or message.

The system is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

Domestic violence campaigners had warned the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden away by those at risk.

The Government said it has been actively engaging with organisations working with vulnerable women and girls to ensure they are not adversely affected by the introduction of emergency alerts.

Officials stressed that it is easy to opt out of the system if people need their phone to stay concealed, either by turning off emergency alerts in their settings or simply having the phone switched off during the test.

The test on St George’s Day coincided with major events including the London Marathon and the 2pm kick-off Premier League ties between Bournemouth and West Ham and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Officials said they worked with the Football Association and the Marathon’s organisers to make sure the impact of the test will be limited.

Chief fire officer Alex Woodman, from the National Fire Chiefs’ Council, said: “We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and we need everyone to play their part, and the new Emergency Alerts system is one way we can do this.

“For 10 seconds, the national test may be inconvenient for some, but it’s important, because the next time you hear it, your life, and the life-saving actions of our emergency services, could depend on it.”