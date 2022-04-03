Millions of people could lose health insurance coverage when the COVID-19 emergency ends

Ken Alltucker, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Adam Sparks earns $13 an hour as an assistant manager at a movie theater in a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa. It’s enough for the 24-year-old to pay for most necessities – except health care.

He relies on Medicaid to cover medications for allergies, his recently diagnosed attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and doctor visits and therapy sessions. He and millions of other Americans could soon face a dilemma.

Modest raises at his part-time job put him over the threshold to qualify for the government health insurance program for low-income residents. He's remained on Medicaid only because the federal government provided robust federal aid to states on the condition that they would not remove people from Medicaid until the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

What Congress and public health experts initially viewed as a temporary measure to maintain health coverage during a once-a-century pandemic has dragged on for more than two years as Medicaid sign-ups ballooned to 78.9 million as of November, the most recent figure available.

The public health emergency is set to expire April 16. An Urban Institute report estimated up to 12.9 million Americans could lose Medicaid if the public health emergency is not extended.

The end of the emergency would ripple across other pockets of the health care industry. Federal agencies created temporary initiatives to subsidize private health insurance, improve access to telehealth, provide additional funding to hospitals and make it easier for companies that make medical devices, tests and treatments to bring their products to the market under emergency use.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services&#xa0;Secretary Xavier Becerra has not announced a decision on whether to extend the public health emergency for COVID-19, though there is reason to believe he will. Millions of Americans stand to lose Medicaid benefits when the emergency expansion ends.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has not announced a decision on whether to extend the public health emergency for COVID-19, though there is reason to believe he will. Millions of Americans stand to lose Medicaid benefits when the emergency expansion ends.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has not announced a decision on whether to extend the public health emergency, though there is reason to believe he will. HHS has extended the emergency every 90 days, and an HHS official said the agency would notify states 60 days before ending the emergency. With barely two weeks before the next deadline, that notification has not happened.

Whenever the health emergency ends, unwinding these programs will create a massive logistical task for the Biden administration. Nowhere is the potential disruption more evident than for the millions who might lose Medicaid coverage.

Sparks said his coverage helped him take care of his medical needs while trying to improve his prospects. His long-term goal is to work on film editing, a craft he's learning. He'd like to land a position editing video with a television news station, but he worries losing health insurance is an obstacle to pursuing his career.

"I don't make very much money, and I'm struggling to improve my situation as much as I can," he said. "This definitely doesn't help me. It causes major stress and anxiety."

States form plans, grapple with enormous task ahead

When the emergency ends, state Medicaid agencies will have 12 months to check the eligibility of every person and notify those who no longer qualify. This massive task is unlike anything state Medicaid programs have tackled at once, experts said.

“It's definitely the No. 1 issue on our members' priority list,” said Jack Rollins, director of federal policy for the National Association of Medicaid Directors.

Rollins said it typically takes two to three months to complete an eligibility check, and many states are preparing by verifying mailing addresses and checking cell numbers of members to ensure they have correct contact information.

It’s a monumental task for states, many of which have fewer workers to handle these checks than at the beginning of the pandemic. Some states cut back staffing, and others need to hire workers or use contractors to replace those who retired or quit.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in March found 27 states have a plan on how to tackle the challenge of resuming eligibility checks. The survey found 11 states would first target enrollees who appeared to be no longer eligible; nine states plan to wait until the individual's annual renewal is due.

Iowa’s Medicaid agency continued monthly eligibility checks during the pandemic and does not anticipate major problems when the emergency ends, according to Department of Human Services spokesman Alex Carfrae.

The agency will work with navigators to help people dropped from Medicaid to find other insurance options, including the Affordable Care Act marketplace or Medicare.

After his most recent pay increase, Sparks called Iowa’s Medicaid agency because he did not want to run afoul of program rules. An Iowa Department of Human Services representative told him he might no longer qualify but would not be immediately removed, Sparks said.

“I'm just trying to be responsible,” Sparks said. “Now it feels like it’s almost a punishment because they're telling me that I'll potentially lose my insurance.”

Politics of Medicaid could be a factor

Some states could be motivated to accelerate checks because of political opposition to Medicaid expansion or because the federal government will halt extra matching funding three months after the end of the emergency. That would leave states paying a larger portion for each Medicaid enrollee, potentially squeezing budgets.

"They figure if they could drop their caseload faster, then they will save money," said Leighton Ku, a George Washington University professor and director of the center for health policy research at the Milken Institute School of Public Health.

States that look to quickly shed Medicaid enrollees may hurt their economy in the long run, an analysis co-written by Ku found.

States could save $3 billion for their share of the Medicaid bill if they remove ineligible people in six months instead of 12 months, the analysis said. By leaving so many residents uninsured, states could lose more than a half million jobs and $54 billion in economic output.

For states that maintain coverage longer, "more money ends up flowing into the state and helps make sure that hospitals and doctor's offices have money to pay for their staff," Ku said.

Some analysts are worried states that hasten the Medicaid unwinding could make mistakes and remove people who are eligible.

The Urban Institute warned the large volume of eligibility checks raises concerns that people could be incorrectly kicked off the rolls. Another risk: People who become uninsured might not be aware they could qualify for other programs. Some families might be eligible for the Children's Health Insurance Program or subsidized coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, said Matthew Buettgens, an Urban Institute senior fellow.

The federal government has encouraged states to coordinate with community organizations to educate people who might lose coverage, but it's not a requirement. "Different states are likely to do different things," Buettgens said.

In Florida, community groups said the state has said little about how quickly it plans to disenroll beneficiaries.

Many residents on Medicaid have been confused about how the pandemic has allowed them to maintain coverage and could be surprised when eligibility checks resume, said Jodi Ray, director of Florida Covering Kids & Families, a University of South Florida organization that works with state agencies and community stakeholders to ensure residents have access to health insurance.

"When folks are looking for help and they cannot get through to talk to somebody, they're going to look to on-the-ground folks that know how to navigate these programs," Ray said. "We want to make sure people don’t fall through the cracks.”

Ken Alltucker is on Twitter at @kalltucker, or can be emailed at alltuck@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: End to COVID-19 emergency could jeopardize Medicaid for millions in US

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World Cup excitement bringing local families together after pandemic quiet

    For many soccer fans in Waterloo region, the fast-approaching World Cup is a time when families come together to bond over their love for the sport. The tournament's even more significant now that the Canadian men's soccer team secured their spot in the World Cup by beating Jamaica on Sunday. Wednesday's game against Panama is the team's final one in the qualifying round. "I'm excited that Canada ... has a chance and there are some good players there. That's what's kind of piquing my interest,"

  • KHL player leaves in ambulance after taking slapshot to head in playoff game

    A scary moment transpired in a game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk.

  • Flames' Gaudreau named second star, Habs' Caufield top rookie for March

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL's second star for March, while Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was named the month's top rookie. Gaudreau ranked second in the league with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in March as the Flames posted a 9-4-3 record and built a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. The 28-year-old had seven multi-point performances, highlighted by his first career five-assist outing March 26 against Edmonton and his sixth car

  • Scottie Barnes ROTY & Pascal Siakam All-NBA doubters running out of excuses

    The rankings for Rookie of the Year and All-NBA have been constantly changing. But after a long stretch of elite play that's coincided with Toronto winning, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are strengthening their cases for some end of season hardware. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Player who attacked official during game banned from Hockey Quebec, Hockey Canada

    A young hockey player who attacked a 15-year-old linesman during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships will no longer be allowed to play in a league or participate in any events or games managed by Hockey Quebec or Hockey Canada. The regional disciplinary committee of Hockey Estrie made the decision in the wake of the March 13 attack. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix U-18 hockey team, punched a young official in the face as the linesman was attempting to accompany him off the i

  • Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the idle

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • FIFA 2026 in Edmonton could generate millions in economic spinoff

    The province could reap economic benefits for years if Edmonton wins its bid to co-host the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 2026, Explore Edmonton says. The city corporation, mandated with attracting visitors and events to the city, estimates the bid could translate to $750 million in economic impact. "Our projections are conservative," Daniel St. Pierre, director of strategic communications, told CBC News Wednesday. "We estimate that this will bring about $750 million, give or take, into Al

  • Mountain biking for mental and physical health

    This boy started riding since the age of two and has now made some impressive developments.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Matthews scores 50th goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Jets

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. The sniper, who buried his team's sixth goal into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation, is the first Leaf to hit the half-century mark since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94. William Nylander added two on the power play to go along with an assist and Ilya Mikheyev had a short-handed goal as part of his first three-point night in the NHL for the Leafs.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo says he's in charge of whether he'll play in the 2026 World Cup

    The 37-year-old is getting tired of being asked whether he will continue to play for Portugal in his forties.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw