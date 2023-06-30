Millions more Britons eye work in Australia and New Zealand under visa changes

Sydney, Australia (Getty Images)

Living and working in Australia or New Zealand will become easier for millions of British people in their early 30s from Saturday.

Sixteen million more Britons will be eligible to apply for a working holiday visa in either country from July 1 as the age limit increases from 30 to 35.

The visa’s existing two-year limit will be raised to three years in New Zealand from Saturday, and in Australia from July 1 next year.

The three years in Australia will not need to be taken consecutively by visa holders, and the requirement to carry out months of farm work has been scrapped.

It is the first change to the visa since it was introduced in 1975, under the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement (UKFTA).

Australia has long been an attractive option for young British workers because it offers a higher minimum wage than the UK, together with one of the lowest unemployment rates in almost 50 years.

Britons in New Zealand will now be able to work for the full duration of their three-year stay, and New Zealand will re-establish an annual cap for the UK working holiday visas to be set at 15,000 visas per year “allowing for interest and growth in the scheme”.

The changes were made as part of separate free trade agreements made between the UK and the two Commonwealth nations earlier this year.

The new agreements will also make it easier for Australians and New Zealanders over 30 to work and travel in the UK.

At the time of the deals Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said the changes would make it more “flexible” for Britons to choose what sector they work in during their time in the southern hemisphere, meaning those wanting to find employment in Australia and New Zealand “don’t have to go and work on a farm”.

Officials at the Department for Business and Trade said that the new rules agreed with Australia would also mean for the first time, UK service suppliers including architects, scientists, researchers, lawyers and accountants, will have access to visas to work in Australia without being subject to Canberra’s changing skilled occupation list.

As part of the New Zealand agreement, UK professionals such as lawyers and auditors will be able to work in New Zealand more easily, and bring their families with them, according to the department.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “The expansion of our visa schemes opens up opportunities for even more young Brits and Kiwis to make lasting connections, develop skills and use the life-changing experience to contribute - both to their host country and once they return home.”

Sam Pass, Acting British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said: “Most Kiwis and Brits feel instantly at home in each other’s countries.

“We’ve expanded our visa schemes so more New Zealanders will be able to grasp the opportunity to live and work in the UK and more Brits will be able to enjoy a slice of southern hemisphere hospitality – forging life-long connections and strengthening the enduring links between our two countries.”