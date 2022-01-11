Millions Of You Have Gotten Cheap ACA Coverage; Millions More Still Could

Jonathan Cohn
·7 min read

Nearly 14 million people have signed up for private insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported on Monday. There are two reasons you might want to pay attention to that.

One is the implications for policy and politics. The new enrollment figure is the highest in the program’s history, and a big reason why, experts agree, is the extra financial assistance that became available last year when President Joe Biden and the Democrats enacted their COVID-19 relief program, the American Rescue Plan.

That assistance effectively reduced premiums, out-of-pocket costs or both for millions of Americans who buy coverage on their own rather than through employers ― in other words, the people who can shop for subsidized insurance at HealthCare.gov or one of the online marketplaces that 18 states operate independently.

Like so many other elements of the COVID-19 relief legislation, the extra insurance subsidies are temporary. Specifically, they are set to expire at the end of 2022. The Build Back Better legislation that Biden and Democratic leaders are trying to pass would extend the new subsidies for at least a few years. But they can’t pass the legislation unless and until they win over Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has said he objects to other parts of the bill, and at this point it’s anybody’s guess whether they’ll succeed.

The other reason to pay attention to the enrollment figure is that it might get you thinking about your own insurance options and whether you, too, stand to save some money on health insurance. You might find coverage for a lot less than it has cost in the past. You might even find a policy that’s free.

But you’re also running out of time. The last day of open enrollment is Saturday. After that, the only way to get marketplace coverage for 2022 will be if you have a life-changing event, like a layoff or a divorce. Otherwise you’d have to wait until 2023.

Building A Better Obamacare

The private insurance options available through the Affordable Care Act right now are significantly better than what was on offer in the early years of the program’s existence. That’s mainly because of compromises the original legislation’s champions made to get the bill through Congress and onto the desk of former President Barack Obama.

Among the most important compromises was a decision to hold new federal expenditures during the first decade to under $1 trillion ― a level of funding that, the legislation’s champions knew, would force them to scale back the financial assistance available to insurance buyers.

Even with that concession, the program was still pretty generous for low-income people, who not only got larger subsidies for their premiums but also were eligible for special policies with lower out-of-pocket costs. They signed up by the millions, and it’s one reason the number of uninsured Americans fell after the law took full effect.

But people at even modestly higher incomes couldn’t get those special policies: The premium subsidies tapered off with income and cut off altogether at four times the poverty line ― which, in today’s dollars, is about $106,000 in annual income for a family of four. That left some families facing insurance premiums equal to more than one-fifth of their household income ― enough, in some cases, to dissuade them from getting coverage altogether.

Obama, who frequently described the initial Affordable Care Act legislation as a “starter home,” later proposed offering more assistance. But by that time, Republicans controlled Congress and were hellbent on repealing “Obamacare,” not improving it.

An insurance agency in Miami advertises its plans under the Affordable Care Act last year. This year&#39;s open enrollment ends Jan. 15. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
An insurance agency in Miami advertises its plans under the Affordable Care Act last year. This year's open enrollment ends Jan. 15. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Repeal was also the position Donald Trump took as president. When that effort failed, his administration addressed the high cost problem in a very different way than Obama and the Democrats had proposed. Instead of upping the financial assistance, Trump and his deputies made it easier for people to enroll in cheaper but less comprehensive insurance options, such as “short term-limited duration” policies that leave out key benefits.

As a candidate, Biden promised to resume the work of reinforcing the Affordable Care Act. As president, he did just that. The new subsidies he and Democratic leaders enacted have increased the financial assistance available to people who were already eligible while also making assistance available to people who couldn’t get it before. The basic idea is to make sure no family has to pay more than 8.5% of its household income on health insurance premiums.

The extra assistance isn’t the only reason enrollment is up this year. The Biden administration is promoting HealthCare.gov more aggressively and funding more “navigators,” which are the organizations and counselors that advise individual purchasers. The economic dislocations of the coronavirus pandemic have likely played a role as well, since more people are going without job-based coverage.

But experts are in wide agreement that the new assistance has made a difference by simply making insurance cheaper for people.

Maybe A Better Deal For You

How much cheaper? As was the case before, the actual policies and prices available depend on a series of variables ― where you live, what insurers in your area are charging, the size of your household and, of course, your income.

In some states, you are still subject to a financial penalty if you don’t have coverage. In some states, you are eligible for even more assistance, above and beyond what the American Rescue Plan added. And in some states, you both face a penalty and can get extra assistance.

The only way to be sure what’s available to you and how your options compare is to check for yourself, which you can do at HealthCare.gov. If you live in California, Maryland or one of the other 16 states that runs its own marketplace, HealthCare.gov will automatically direct you to that website.

You can also try officially authorized ACA partner websites, like HealthSherpa and W3LL.com, or consult HealthInsurance.org, an independent website with a subsidy calculator and how-to guides from broker and writer Louise Norris. The widely read and cited ACAsignups website, operated by Michigan-based analyst Charles Gaba, has its own open enrollment guide.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the Build Back Better legislation on Dec. 6. The legislation would extend extra private insurance subsidies that are now set to expire at the end of 2022. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the Build Back Better legislation on Dec. 6. The legislation would extend extra private insurance subsidies that are now set to expire at the end of 2022. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The options you find may not be exactly what you want. These are still American private insurance policies, after all. They feature limited networks of providers, require prior authorization for many treatments and include all the other bureaucratic hassles that you wouldn’t find in other countries with more seamless universal coverage systems.

Still, chances are good the options are better than you think. Nearly 11 million uninsured Americans were eligible for subsidized private coverage after the new assistance became available this past spring, according to an analysis by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, and more than half of them could get coverage with no premiums at all.

And you don’t have to be uninsured to take advantage of the new assistance. If you currently buy private insurance on your own but directly from an insurer, you might be able to save money ― and get essentially the same coverage ― by going through HealthCare.gov or one of the state-based marketplaces.

And price isn’t the only thing to consider. If you’re one of those people who opted to buy a policy that doesn’t comply with the Affordable Care Act’s standards, whether it’s one of those Trump-era short-term policies or maybe a faith-based “health sharing plan” from a ministry, you might find that you can now buy a more comprehensive plan ― one without big gaps in benefits or exclusions for preexisting conditions ― for the same money or even less.

Even if you already have coverage through the marketplace, there’s one very important reason to recheck your options. The formula for financial assistance depends, in part, on what prices insurers in your area are offering. And after several years in which insurers were leaving the marketplaces, lately they’ve been returning ― and that can change the formula dramatically.

If you didn’t select a new policy for this year, chances are good the marketplace automatically reenrolled you in your old plan. The price of that plan may have increased because the subsidy formula changed, so it’s worth evaluating your alternatives when it comes to cost, convenience, covered services and network size.

But the only way to find out is to check. And there are only a few days left to do that.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near