Millions of children at flood risk, Cop27 warned

Heavier than usual monsoon rain has caused extreme flooding in Pakistan this year (AP)

More than 27 million children are being put at risk from devastating floods, world leaders at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt were warned today.

They were being left in danger of drowning, disease outbreaks, lack of safe drinking water, malnutrition, disruption in learning and violence.

“We are seeing unprecedented levels of flooding all around the world this year, and with it, an explosion in threats to children,” said Paloma Escudero, head of the Unicef delegation for Cop27, highlighting floods in Pakistan, Malawi and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, small island nations suffering the brunt of climate change called for “Big Oil” to pay for mounting damage.

“The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost three billion US dollars daily in profits,” Antigua’s prime minister Gaston Browne said.

“While they are profiting, the planet is burning.”

Senegal’s President Macky Sall said developing nations in Africa would resist calls for an immediate shift away from fossil fuels. “We are in favour of reduction of greenhouse gas. But we cannot accept that our vital interests be ignored.”