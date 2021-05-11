Millions of Apple customers could be owed cashback in App Store ‘overcharging’ lawsuit
Apple is facing a billion-pound legal claim after being accused of breaking UK competition law by “overcharging” millions of people for software on its App Store.
The claim, brought by Dr Rachael Kent, a digital economist and a lecturer at King’s College London, calls for Apple to repay UK customers who it says have been overcharged because of the company’s practices, and damages of up to £1.5 billion being sought.Apple calls the lawsuit “meritless”.
A group of 40 state attorneys general are urging Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13 amid concerns for what this would do for young mental health.
The letter says that “use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account”.
Scientists have made what they call a “significant breakthrough” with a gene therapy for treating children with a form of severe combined immunodeficiency.
This is a life-threatening disease that prevents children from living a normal life and is caused by genetic mutations - affecting an enzyme essential to a functioning immune system.
Nasa’s Osiris-Rex is travelling 185 million miles back to Earth with 4.5bn-year-old asteroid dust for analysis, the UK Health Secretary confirms the NHS vaccine app for holidays abroad will launch on Monday, a team of scientists in Chernobyl have created an alcoholic drink – but you wont be able to try it here. And, a Canadian actress claims Tik Tok stole her voice.
