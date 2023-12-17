Millions along the East Coast under flood and wind threats through Monday

A large swath of residents along the Eastern Seaboard are under flood and wind alerts as the storm system that inundated the South moves north, bringing the same threats with it.

Residents living along the I-95 corridor can expect a dangerous commute on Monday morning as heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect the region.

PHOTO: Heavy Rain Forecast (ABC News)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch across more than a dozen states, affecting 60 million people.

South Carolina was hit hard with flooding rains on Saturday, setting records in the process, according to the National Weather Service. Charleston, South Carolina, measured its highest "non-tropical" tide on record, and its fourth-highest tide, when accounting for those that occurred amid tropical systems.

MORE: How rising sea levels will affect New York City, America's most populous city

A flash flood warning issued for South Carolina escalated into a flash flood emergency in Georgetown County due to extremely heavy rain, indicating a life-threatening situation, until 5:15 p.m. ET. Eight inches of rain had fallen in the region by 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday across the coastal Carolinas, including Charleston, and Wilmington, North Carolina. The main hazards are expected to be damaging winds and a tornado threat, along with flooding.

PHOTO: Tracking the Storm - Sunday, 6PM (ABC News)

Heavy rain will continue from South Carolina to North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware through 6 p.m.

By the evening, the most consistent heavy rain travels north up the I-95 corridor into the Northeast. Washington, D.C., and Baltimore will begin to see heavy rain around 6 p.m., with hours and hours of rain expected overnight, forecasts show.

MORE: Heavy rain, potential flooding forecast for the East Coast this weekend

New York City will begin to see the most consistent downpours around midnight. The worst of the storm as far as heavy wind and rain will blow through New York City overnight.

Street flooding is also a significant concern across the Northeast.

Story continues

PHOTO: Tracking the Storm - Monday, 7AM (ABC News)

The remainder of the watches up the East Coast extend into Monday.

Heavy rain will be more isolated in New York City by 7 a.m. Monday, as the heavy rain moves farther north, into upstate New York and the rest of New England.

MORE: Sea level rise is expected to worsen coastal flooding -- even on sunny days, according to new NOAA report

Lingering heavy rainfall may still be causing numerous problems for Monday morning commuters in the Northeast, forecasts show.

The flood and wind alerts will begin in upper New England late Sunday and extend through Monday into Tuesday morning -- the last expiring at 7 a.m. in Bar Harbor, Maine.

PHOTO: Tracking the Storm - Monday, 6PM (ABC News)

A high wind warning is in effect for the New England Coast, with wind gusts up to 65 mph expected. This will include Long Island, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; Boston and Portland, Maine. The strong winds will accompany the heaviest rain.

Due to the strong winds bringing higher storm surges, coastal flooding will also be a widespread issue, with 20 million people under coastal flood alerts.

The East Coast is still predicted at a wide swath to accumulate 2 inches to 6 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts reaching up to 8 inches. Shoreline communities could possibly see 1 foot to 2 feet of inundation along low-lying areas near waterways.

Many roads become impassable, and some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur due to coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Florida got up to 5 inches of rain from the same system since Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale picked up 1.07 inches of rain on Saturday, bringing their record-smashing total rainfall for 2023 to 111 inches. The region has gotten more than 9 feet of rain in the last 11 and a half months, according to the NWS.

PHOTO: A public works employee inspects a flooded intersection in Tarpon Springs, Florida, Dec. 17, 2023, following heavy rains in the area. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via Zuma Press)

Orlando and Daytona Beach saw about 2.5 inches of rain, while Melbourne got more than 3 inches.

Flood watches were in effect for parts of northeast Florida, including Palm Coast, Ocala and Palatka, until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy rain continued on Sunday morning in Jacksonville and Gainesville, which have gotten more than 3 inches of rain so far. A flood watch remained in the region until 10 a.m.

Cross City, in the Big Bend of Florida, neared the 5-inch mark as rain continued on Sunday morning, as the system pushed north into Georgia and the Carolinas. A flood watch is in effect in Charleston, South Carolina, until 1 p.m.

Millions along the East Coast under flood and wind threats through Monday originally appeared on abcnews.go.com