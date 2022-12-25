For millions across the US, an arctic Christmas thanks to a fierce winter storm: Live updates

Joel Shannon, Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Millions across the U.S. woke up Christmas morning Sunday to unprecedented, frigid temperatures from a mammoth winter storm that has pummeled the nation with heavy snow and dangerous cold the past few days.

The storm has left at least 24 people dead, knocked out power to several hundred thousands of homes and businesses and canceled thousands of flights.

About 60% of the U.S. had been under a winter weather advisory or warning from the system, which has been called a "once in a generation" storm by forecasters and has stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande on the Mexico border.

More than 1,600 domestic and international flights were canceled as of Sunday morning, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

There is some relief in sight: a winter warmup later this week, forecasters said – even in Buffalo, which has endured brutal conditions with hurricane-force winds and snow that has triggered whiteouts and paralyzed emergency response efforts. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that almost every firetruck in the city was stranded.

The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 43 inches at 7 a.m. Sunday. At least seven people have died in the area, some in their homes when responders couldn't reach them, officials said.

In Ohio, about 50 vehicles were involved in a pileup that killed at least four. An 82-year-old woman was found dead outside of her assisted care facility in Michigan on Friday.

GLOBAL WARMING: Tempted to joke about global warming amid the freezing cold? Here's what experts say about that.

The system intensified Friday into a bomb cyclone, a weather phenomenon known for its powerful winds, heavy blizzards and subzero temperatures that are created through a process known as bombogenesis.

'A welcome change': Warmer temperatures expected later this week

Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist at Accuweather, told USA TODAY that the snow band that hit Buffalo is pushing south of the city. Residents in the area, and swaths of the country, can expect warmer weather in the coming days.

"In general, the weather in Buffalo, and not only in Buffalo but across a large portion of the country, the trend is going to be for warmer weather for the upcoming week. In fact, Buffalo could easily get up in the 40s at some point during the second half of the week," Kines said.

He said residents of Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Washington D.C. and even Florida have seen "unusually cold" temperatures, but "they’re also going to get much warmer."

“It’ll be a welcome change coming up, the second half of the week,” Kines said.

Family braves storm to seek shelter

Ditjak Ilunga, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was traveling with his daughters to visit family in Hamilton, Ontario, on Friday. The family’s SUV became trapped in Buffalo, and they spent hours in the car nearly buried in snow as wind whipped outside.

At 4 a.m. on Saturday, the family decided to try to reach a nearby shelter. Ilunga carried his 6-year-old daughter on his back, while his 16-year-old daughter carried their Pomeranian puppy. Ilunga said he cried when they finally reached the shelter.

“If I stay in this car I’m going to die here with my kids,” he told the Associated Press he was thinking at the time. “It’s something I will never forget in my life."

Water pressure fluctuates in Jackson, Mississippi, in frigid weather

The water system in Jackson, Mississippi, saw fluctuating pressure in freezing temperatures on Saturday, officials said.

Some neighborhoods in the Mississippi city reported low water pressure, and some residents said they had no water pressure on Christmas Eve. Officials said they believed the pressure drop was caused by leaks and water line breaks.

City spokesperson Melissa Payne said frigid temperatures were contributing to the breaks.

The disruption comes after the city lost water in late August, and ten of thousands of residents did not have running water during a 2021 cold snap.

Migrants bused to vice president’s residence on freezing Christmas Eve

A group of migrants was dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, when temperatures were below freezing.

The migrants were taken to local churches and shelters, according to multiple reports. Some of the migrants were seen by reporters without winter clothes, including some who were wearing T-shirts in on the frigid Christmas Eve.

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, which has been helping receive migrants in the nation's capital since the spring, said it was prepared for the arrivals on Saturday, CNN reported.

It was not immediately clear how many migrants were brought to the vice president’s home, though multiple outlets reported it was several busloads of individuals.

The move is not the first time a group of migrants has been transported to cities across the United States. Multiple Republican governors have orchestrated the rides.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses of Central and South American asylum seekers to the vice president’s Washington residence earlier this year.

USA TODAY has reached out to the White House for more information.

Blizzard keeps going in Great Lakes, hard-hit Buffalo

Forecasters on Saturday said snow would keep falling around the Great Lakes – up to 3 more feet through Monday in some areas of western New York.

High winds, freezing temperatures and heavy snow have been plaguing the region for days, leading to whiteout conditions.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul described the snowstorm hitting western parts of the state as "one of the worst in history" at a press briefing Saturday morning.

A combination of snow, bitter cold and power outages prompted some Buffalo residents to leave their homes to seek heat. Hochul said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning.

What is wind chill?

Many of the temperatures with the winter storm were made more brutal by the wind chill factor. Meteorologists define wind chill as how cold it feels while outdoors, and it’s based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the wind-and-cold combination, according to the National Weather Service. Increased wind draws heat from the body, which then lowers the temperature of the skin and internal body.

“Frostbite may develop on exposed skin in as few as 10-20 mins, and hypothermia can quickly develop if you're not dressed for the cold,” weather service experts in Chicago warned Thursday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm updates: Millions enduring an arctic Christmas

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-