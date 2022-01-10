Millionaire murderer Robert Durst dies in prison

Millionaire convicted murderer Robert Durst has died in prison at the age of 78, according to his lawyer.

Durst died as a California prisoner after pleading guilty in September to killing his friend Susan Berman.

He murdered her to stop her talking to police about his wife's disappearance. Police believe he killed two others.

The US real estate heir turned fugitive unwittingly confessed in an HBO crime documentary series about himself.

Durst's lawyer, Chip Lewis, confirmed that he died at the San Joaquin General Hospital while serving as a prisoner in Stockton.

He said that his death was due to "natural causes" and that he had been suffering from numerous medical issues.

Durst sentenced to life in prison in October for the 2000 killing of Berman, who was his long-time confidante and spokeswoman.

His trial, which lasted four months, had been delayed for more than a year due to the Covid pandemic. Two days after his sentencing he was admitted to hospital with Covid and placed on a ventilator, according to his trial lawyer.

Durst - whose family have owned a series of New York City skyscrapers, including an investment in the World Trade Center - was investigated after a recording of him confessing was used in the 2015 HBO documentary series The Jinx.

Prosecutors say that he also murdered his neighbour, Morris Black, while living as a fugitive in Texas nine months after killing Berman.

He is also suspected in the death of his wife Kathie Durst, whose body has never been found. She was legally declared dead in 2017.