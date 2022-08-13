Millionaire jailed after refusing court order to demolish £10k man cave

Graham Wildin - SWNS.com

A millionaire accountant has been jailed for six weeks after refusing a court order to demolish his "man cave".

Graham Wildin, of Cinderford, had been in an eight-year long court battle with Forest of Dean District Council after he constructed a private leisure centre without planning consent.

The £10,000 home extension came complete with a cinema, squash court, classic car, casino, bar and bowling alley.

However, the local authority took out an injunction against the 69-year-old in 2018, with the court ordering him to demolish his private playground.

Mr Wildin refused to obey the order and was jailed this week, with a judge dismissing his claim that he had done most of the clearance work but could not afford to pay people to do the rest or physically do it himself.

Graham Wildin - SWNS.com

Cllr Paul Hiett, the deputy leader of Forest of Dean Council, said after Mr Wildin had been jailed on Saturday: "The enforcement case against Mr Wildin has been a long and complex road.

"In what should have been a completely avoidable situation, Mr Wildin has continually ignored planning law and policies that are there to protect local communities.

"The law is the law and we won't give up pursuing Mr Wildin and ensuring that he complies with the legislation in exactly the same way as everyone else.

"I would like to, again, thank the people of the Forest for their patience and the tenacity of the Council's staff who continue to push this case forward.”

The £10,000 home extension came complete with a cinema, squash court, classic car, casino, bar and bowling alley - SWNS.com

Sentencing Mr Wildin, Judge Jarman QC informed him that he would have 18 weeks to demolish the site one he leaves jail or face being hauled back in front of the court.

The council were awarded £10,000 in damages.

In March 2022, Mr Wildin reportedly purchased neighbouring land in an effort to prevent the council from gaining access to the site and destroying his man cave.