Millionaire founder of Cake Box ‘cut down over 130 trees to build mansion’

Sukh Chamdal pleaded not guilty in court last month

The millionaire founder of one of Britain’s fastest-growing food companies is being prosecuted over the felling of dozens of protected trees.

The Telegraph can reveal that Sukh Chamdal, the founder of the egg-free confectionery business Cake Box, is accused of causing or allowing the felling of at least 132 trees in woodland at Debden Hall, Essex.

The works were understood to be part of a grand project to build a new mansion for the chief executive in Loughton, near Epping Forest.

Mr Chamdal, who appeared alongside four other defendants, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 22. He will return there later this month.

Cake Box was established in 2008 and is highly popular with vegans, as well as certain religious groups.

It had 205 stores as of March, posting £34.8 million in revenue and a gross profit of £17.2 million, up 8.5 per cent on the previous year.

The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2018.

New 9,000 sq ft property planned

The criminal prosecution of its boss could prove a serious embarrassment to the board.

Normally, those convicted of breaching a Tree Preservation Order in the magistrates’ court face a fine of up to £20,000.

However, those found guilty in the Crown Court are liable to an unlimited fine.

The work in question took place between March 1 and 18 2021, according to Epping Forest District Council, which is bringing the prosecution.

Planning documents and architectural plans for the site indicated a plan to demolish an existing building and create a new property of nearly 9,000 square feet.

From ‘strict diet’ to successful empire

Mr Chamdal began his career in a family business selling Indian sweets and cakes.

He has described how, living in a house observing a “strict lacto vegetarian diet”, he was inspired to start the business after his daughter asked for a birthday cake.

He commissioned a scientist with inventing an egg-free cake recipe, and within a year was franchising others to do the same.

In a bullish statement this year, Mr Chamdal said that Cake Box was aiming for 400 stores.

The company also runs an online business.